ServisFirst Bank Huntsville Announces New Regional CEO, Executive Vice President

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank , a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Holtkamp as Regional CEO, Huntsville and Executive Vice President. In this new role, Holtkamp will lead the Bank’s regional banking strategy, commercial market expansion, and client-focused growth initiatives across North Alabama.

“Jim has played an essential role in the development and success of our Huntsville market,” states Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, CEO, and President. “His dedication, experience, and commitment to exceptional client service exemplify the ServisFirst standard. We are proud to see him step into this expanded leadership role.”

A seasoned banker with more than 20 years of experience, Holtkamp has been an essential part of ServisFirst Bank’s Huntsville success for nearly 15 years. During his tenure, he has served as Senior Lender and Manager of Sales, helping to strengthen and expand the Bank’s market presence through disciplined leadership, strong client relationships, and deep community engagement.

“Jim’s leadership, integrity, and deep roots in the Huntsville community make him the ideal executive to guide our continued growth in this market,” states Andy Kattos, former Executive Vice President and Regional CEO of ServisFirst Bank Huntsville, who will continue to serve the Bank in an advisory capacity, including as a member of the Huntsville Advisory Board. Kattos will also oversee the construction of ServisFirst Bank’s new Huntsville building. Kattos added, “Jim and I have worked side-by-side for more than 20 years, and I’ve seen firsthand his commitment to clients, his strategic mindset, and his ability to lead with both competence and character. I am confident he will continue to elevate our presence across North Alabama.”

A Huntsville native, Holtkamp is a graduate of Randolph School and holds a B.S.B.A. in Finance from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He is also a graduate of the Alabama Banking School. Holtkamp is actively involved in the Huntsville community, having completed all three Huntsville Leadership Programs (Connect, Leadership Management Academy, and Flagship). He is a proud Member of the Huntsville Committee of 100 and serves as a Board Member of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

“I am honored to step into this role and build on the remarkable foundation that Andy and our team have created,” states Jim Holtkamp, Executive Vice President and Regional CEO of ServisFirst Bank Huntsville. “Huntsville is home for me, and serving this community is a privilege. I look forward to continuing our momentum, supporting our clients, and strengthening the strong relationships that fuel growth for our region.”

For more information regarding ServisFirst Bank’s recent leadership announcement in Huntsville, please contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net . For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state-of-the-art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced that its assets exceed $18 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT

Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff325851-8a3d-4b4f-8d64-992585f412b2