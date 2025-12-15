ServisFirst Bank Announces Expansion into Texas

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), is pleased to announce its expansion into Texas with the opening of a new office in Houston. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the Bank’s continued growth and reflects its commitment to serving clients in one of the country’s most dynamic commercial markets. To lead the Bank’s entry into Texas, ServisFirst Bank has appointed Christopher Dvorachek as Regional CEO, Texas & Executive Vice President. Christopher brings three decades of commercial banking experience with extensive expertise in delivering strategic financial solutions, driving market expansion, recruiting and developing high-performing teams, and leading new-market growth initiatives. He is a graduate of Marquette University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business degree in Economics.

“We are thrilled to officially launch ServisFirst Bank in Texas under Chris’s leadership,” states Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “His deep experience, strong business acumen, and proven ability to build successful markets make him the ideal person to establish our footprint in Texas.”

In addition to Christopher, ServisFirst Bank has built a strong initial team to support its Texas presence:

Steven Taylor (Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer): Steven brings 15 years of commercial banking experience and a background in business ownership, giving him a unique operational perspective that strengthens his advisory approach for clients. He has extensive experience structuring financing solutions in specialized industries.

Lori Christian (Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer): Lori offers more than two decades of experience in credit underwriting, commercial lending, and portfolio growth. She has developed deep expertise across capital call lines, fund finance, commercial and industrial lending, and specialty industry segments.

Michael Reyes (Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer): Michael brings over two decades of experience progressing from branch leadership to managing complex commercial relationships. He has successfully built and managed sizable loan and deposit portfolios and is known for strong client service and credit discipline.

Dena Chapa (Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager): Dena has nearly 20 years of experience in credit underwriting, portfolio management, and commercial risk assessment. She has managed large middle-market portfolios and has expertise in credit structuring, loan negotiation, and onboarding new commercial clients.

Lorena Chavez (Vice President, Treasury Management Sales Officer): Lorena brings expertise in treasury management sales, onboarding, and operational integration. She has supported complex commercial clients, managed risk mitigation processes, and assisted with system conversions during bank acquisitions.

Sherien Owida (Assistant Vice President, Portfolio Manager): Sherien has extensive experience in underwriting, portfolio management, and commercial credit analysis. She manages and underwrites commercial credit relationships with a strong analytical background and a focus on sound credit decisions.

Morgan Gonzales (Commercial Account Manager): Morgan has experience supporting commercial banking teams through client servicing, loan onboarding, operations support, and daily account management. She is known for delivering high-level service and coordinating with internal partners to meet client needs.





“It is an honor to lead ServisFirst Bank’s Texas expansion,” said Christopher Dvorachek, Regional CEO, Texas & Executive Vice President. “Texas has a remarkable economy with exceptional opportunity. We have assembled a highly talented team of commercial bankers, portfolio managers, and treasury professionals who are dedicated to delivering the efficiency, responsiveness, and client-centric approach that ServisFirst Bank is known for.”

In 2023, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. expanded its presence in the state through the introduction of Correspondent Banking services in Texas, further reinforcing the bank’s long-term commitment to the region. The addition of the Houston office marks the next significant step in ServisFirst Bank’s strategic growth across the Texas market. ServisFirst Bank is working with a tenant representative to identify permanent offices.

For more information regarding ServisFirst Bank’s recent Texas expansion announcement, please contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net . For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state-of-the-art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced that its assets exceed $18 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment- grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT

Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d616d9ca-63b1-4e89-bf24-607c20f22c3f