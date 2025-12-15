Mountain America Credit Union Expands Southern Utah Presence with New Desert Colors Branch in St. George

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union officially opened the new Desert Colors branch, located near the St. George Regional Airport. This is the credit union’s seventh branch in Southern Utah—with five in St. George, one in Santa Clara, and one in Hurricane. The branch marks Mountain America’s 76th branch in Utah and expands the credit union’s reach in the state from the heart of the Cache Valley to Utah’s southernmost border.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Strategically positioned to support the region’s growing residential and commercial development, the Desert Colors branch will provide enhanced access to financial services for members living and working in southern Utah. The credit union continues to strengthen its Utah presence from the Idaho state line to the red rock south bordering Arizona and Nevada.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony held today, local community leaders, business partners, and credit union executives commemorated the branch opening.

“As Southern Utah continues to experience incredible growth, Mountain America is committed to ensuring our members have convenient access to the tools and guidance they need to reach their financial dreams,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “The Desert Colors branch allows us to better serve the communities in and around St. George, and we’re thrilled to expand our footprint in this vibrant region.”

The new branch will be led by Manager Mitch Harris, who brings extensive experience in member service and community engagement.

“It’s an honor to open the Desert Colors branch and welcome members into this beautiful new space,” Harris said. “Our team is excited to support families, businesses, and travelers in this part of St. George, and to build strong relationships with this growing community.”

The Desert Colors branch offers a full suite of financial services, including personal and business accounts, mortgage and home-equity lending, insurance services, financial education, and Mountain America’s award-winning digital banking tools.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union, visit macu.com.

