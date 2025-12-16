EDF: EDF announces exercise of option to redeem hybrid bonds

EDF announces exercise of option to redeem hybrid bonds

Capitalised terms used in this press release have the meanings given in the Prospectus dated 20 January 2014 relating to the Perpetual Bonds issued on 22 January 2014, and in the Prospectus dated 25 January 2013 relating to the Perpetual Bonds issued on 29 January 2013.

EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) announces its intention to exercise its option to redeem the hybrid bonds issued on 22 January 2014 for a nominal amount of €1 billion (ISIN FR0011697028) and the hybrid bonds issued on 29 January 2013 for a nominal amount of £1.25 billion (ISIN FR0011401728).

These hybrid bonds were subject to tender offers launched on 10 September 2024 and 29 September 2025, leaving outstanding hybrid bonds amounting to €282.8 million and £159.6 million (1). These will be redeemed on 22 January 2026 and 29 January 2026, respectively, corresponding to their First Early Redemption Date as defined in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds contained in the Prospectuses dated 20 January 2014 and 25 January 2013.

Furthermore, since 30 June 2025, EDF has made private bond placements totaling €750 million and an additional issue of €50 million assimilable to the bonds issued on 9 December 2019 with an initial maturity of 30 years and a fixed coupon of 2.000% (ISIN: FR0013465424).

Forward-Looking Statements:

EDF considers certain parts of this announcement to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as ‘believes’, ‘expects’, ‘may’, “will”, ‘could’, ‘should,’ ‘intends,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘considers,’ ‘assumes,’ ‘predicts,’ or ‘anticipates,’ as well as the negative form of such words and other words of similar meaning in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance or strategies involving risks and uncertainties. Although EDF believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, they remain uncertain by their nature and involve a number of risks and uncertainties beyond EDF's control. Consequently, EDF cannot give any assurance that these expectations will be realised. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results presented in the forward-looking statements due to possible risks and uncertainties, including possible changes in the timing and execution of the transactions described in these statements.

You are advised not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, which are valid only as of their respective dates. Neither EDF nor any of its affiliates undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh in 2024, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

(1) See press release of 7 October 2025

