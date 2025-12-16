Investing in Ukraine’s Energy Resilience: Kyivstar to Acquire Solar Power Company

KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), Ukraine's leading digital operator, today announced an investment in the alternative energy sector.

Kyivstar has acquired 100% of the shares of SUNVIN 11 LLC, the owner of an operational solar power plant with a capacity of 12.947 MW, located in Ukraine. The value of the transaction amounts to UAH 347.57 million (equivalent of USD 8.24 million).

“Investing in renewable energy is a strategic step that contributes to the development of renewable energy in Ukraine while enabling Kyivstar to enhance operational and financial stability. This investment, combined with the recent introduction of Starlink Direct to Cell satellite connectivity and ongoing installations of batteries and generators to directly power Kyivstar’s network mean that our customers can rely on us for connectivity and innovative digital services,” said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar.

This investment launches a new strategic direction for Kyivstar—the development of its own energy-generating capacities. The investment will allow the company to diversify energy sources and reduce operational risks associated with energy supply instability. Kyivstar plans to assess and explore additional acquisition opportunities in the alternative energy sector.

The electricity produced by the acquired solar power plant will be supplied to Ukraine’s unified energy system in accordance with current market and regulatory rules, enabling Kyivstar to partially hedge risks related to fluctuations in electricity prices. According to preliminary estimates, the plant can generate electricity equivalent to approximately 4% of Kyivstar’s annual consumption.

Kyivstar also believes that this transaction reinforces its position as one of the largest private investors in the Ukrainian economy and a technological leader dedicated to driving innovation for the nation’s sustainable future.

