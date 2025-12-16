Kyivstar announces release date for full-year and fourth-quarter 2025 results

KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”, Nasdaq: KYIV), Ukraine’s leading digital operator, today confirms that it will release its selected financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Monday, March 16, 2026. The results will be released at 6:00 EET (00:00 EST) on that day.

Kyivstar will also hold a results conference call with senior management on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Details regarding the exact timing, access, webcast link, and Q&A submission platform will be announced in subsequent releases closer to the date.

About Kyivstar

Kyivstar Group Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar Group’s operations span a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity. Together with VEON, Kyivstar intends to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine between 2023-2027, through investments in infrastructure and technological development, charitable donations and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua. Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing of the publication of Kyivstar’s results. There are numerous risks, uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to uncertainty over Kyivstar’s ability to achieve anticipated results and business objectives, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” included in the final prospectus filed by Kyivstar Group with the U.S. Securities and exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 22, 2025, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar . The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and Kyivstar disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Contact information

Kyivstar Group Ltd

Investor Relations

ir@kyivstargroup.com