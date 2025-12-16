STB’s Virtual Assistant Alma Redefines How Travelers Explore Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Slovenian Tourist Board (STB) is strengthening Slovenia’s position as a digitally advanced, user-focused destination with Alma, an AI-powered virtual travel advisor that has rapidly become one of the country’s most innovative tourism tools. Integrated into the national tourism portal slovenia.info, Alma enables visitors to access personalised and up-to-date travel information in real time, marking a major step in the STB’s digital transformation efforts.





Launched in May 2024, Alma engages users in conversational, intuitive exchanges across seven languages, providing tailored guidance, inspiring stories and practical tips for exploring Slovenia. Named after traveller and writer Alma M. Karlin, the assistant is built on advanced OpenAI technology and sources information from the slovenia.info database and more than 60 curated tourism websites and API integrations.

Since its introduction, Alma has gained significant recognition. It earned silver in the Tourism category at the 2024 Websi Awards, praised for its intelligent integration with the website’s search engine and for enhancing user interaction on a national tourism platform. More recently, Alma won the prestigious Travel Tech Project of the Year at the 2025 Game Changer Awards, underscoring Slovenia’s leadership in developing responsibly designed, user-friendly digital solutions for the future of travel.

MSc. Maja Pak Olaj, the Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board, emphasised: “Alma represents an important step towards modern, intelligent and personalised services that make exploration of Slovenia easier. The award recognises our efforts toward innovation and confirms that thoughtful use of technology can create greater value for tourists, partners, and the entire Slovenian tourism sector.”

Alma’s impact is reflected in its strong adoption figures. In August 2025 alone, users asked nearly 12,000 questions, with English, Italian, German and Slovenian speakers representing the largest share. The assistant achieved an 88% positive rating that month, rising to 91% in October and November, reflecting high satisfaction.

Travellers increasingly rely on Alma to plan multi-day itineraries, discover lesser-known regions, choose family-friendly activities, explore culinary and cultural events and access sustainable mobility options. Continuous upgrades – including a redesigned mobile interface, dynamic suggestions and multilingual adaptation – further strengthen its role as a digital companion. Looking ahead, the STB is developing “Admin Alma” to allow destinations to enrich the assistant with local insights, and plans to evolve Alma into a real-time voice guide supporting visitors throughout their journey.

