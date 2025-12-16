RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-12-16
Loan1061 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922 
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln300 +/- 300 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,300 
Volume sold, SEK mln300 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.324 %
Lowest yield2.324 %
Highest accepted yield2.324 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2025-12-16
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319 
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400 
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,321 
Volume sold, SEK mln400 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.463 %
Lowest yield2.463%
Highest accepted yield2.463 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 


Recommended Reading