RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-12-16
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|300 +/- 300
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,300
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|300
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.324 %
|Lowest yield
|2.324 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.324 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-12-16
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,321
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|400
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.463 %
|Lowest yield
|2.463%
|Highest accepted yield
|2.463 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00