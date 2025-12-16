MEXC's CHZ Frenzy Campaign Concludes Successfully with Over 140,000 Participants





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has successfully concluded its CHZ Frenzy campaign in collaboration with Chiliz. The month-long initiative, which ran from November 12 to December 11, 2025, attracted over 140,000 participants, reflecting growing interest in the Chiliz ecosystem and confidence in MEXC as a trusted trading platform.

The campaign featured a $1 million prize pool across multiple events, including zero-fee trading on CHZ pairs, a staking event offering up to 400% APR, and structured reward events. Designed to lower barriers to entry, the initiative enabled traders at all levels to participate and earn rewards, with individual bonuses reaching up to 2,500 USDT in futures bonuses. This multi-tiered structure contributed to significant growth, with Fan Token holder numbers increasing by up to 640% during the campaign period.

Chiliz, the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, has partnered with over 70 elite sports teams globally and amassed more than 2 million Fan Token wallet users. Fan Tokens, created on the Chiliz Chain, are part of the ecosystem that enables holders to engage in team-related activities and access exclusive rewards. Through its collaboration with Chiliz, MEXC reinforces its commitment to supporting the growth of innovative Web3 projects.

The CHZ Frenzy campaign exemplifies MEXC's user-first philosophy and commitment to inclusive trading. Through thoughtfully designed reward structures and barrier-free participation models, MEXC continues to deliver competitive, user-centric trading experiences.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f900e216-984d-44dc-9b45-d2313f2bbb5c