Festi hf.: Financial Calendar 2026

Festi will hold its Annual General Meeting and publish financial results according to the financial calendar outlined below.

4Q 2025February 5, 2026Q4 2025 Results
AGMMarch 5, 2026General Meeting 2026
1Q 2026April 29, 2026Q1 2026 Results
2Q 2026July 28, 2026Q2 2026 Results
3Q 2026October 28, 2026Q3 2026 Results
4Q 2026February 3, 2027Q4 2026 Results
AGMMarch 4, 2027General Meeting 2027

The financial results will be published after market closure on the respective dates.

The above dates are subject to change.  

For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi – asta@festi.is or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. - (mki@festi.is).


