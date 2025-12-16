Festi hf.: Financial Calendar 2026

Festi will hold its Annual General Meeting and publish financial results according to the financial calendar outlined below.
|4Q 2025
|February 5, 2026
|Q4 2025 Results
|AGM
|March 5, 2026
|General Meeting 2026
|1Q 2026
|April 29, 2026
|Q1 2026 Results
|2Q 2026
|July 28, 2026
|Q2 2026 Results
|3Q 2026
|October 28, 2026
|Q3 2026 Results
|4Q 2026
|February 3, 2027
|Q4 2026 Results
|AGM
|March 4, 2027
|General Meeting 2027
The financial results will be published after market closure on the respective dates.
The above dates are subject to change.
For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi – asta@festi.is or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. - (mki@festi.is).