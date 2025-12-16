Pecoy Copper Commences First Drill Campaign at Flagship Pecoy Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. (“Pecoy Copper” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PCU; FSE: D5E; OTCQB: PCUUF) is pleased to announce that the first drill has officially began turning at the Company’s flagship Pecoy Project. A second drill is expected to commence operations within the next few days, with additional drill rigs to mobilize in 2026. This significant milestone marks the beginning of the first drilling exploration program since 2016 at the flagship Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project (“Pecoy” or the “Project”) located in southern Peru.

Drill Program Overview

The initial drill hole has commenced in the South Breccia zone. (see Figure 1)

A second drill rig is mobilizing to target the Center Pit zone. (see Figure 1)

Multiple drill rigs will enable systematic testing of high-priority targets across multiple identified zones, increasing efficiency and coverage.

This marks the first drilling at Pecoy since 2016

Vincent Metcalfe, Chief Executive Officer of Pecoy Copper, commented: “We are thrilled to restart drilling at our flagship Pecoy Project after nearly a decade. Historical exploration results, together with our updated geological interpretation, have identified several targets for further evaluation, including areas with potential for resource confirmation, re-classification and expansion. This includes a zone within the South Breccia area that may represent a higher-grade area of interest and will be tested as part of the current program. In addition, the broader porphyry system and land package contain multiple areas that remain underexplored and warrant systematic follow-up. The multi-phased drill program is designed to evaluate these targets while responsibly advancing the Project. The program is supported by established community partnerships, ongoing development of on-site infrastructure, and continued local hiring initiatives.”

The first drill hole (PEC25-065), commenced from a platform located in the South Breccia zone and is targeting high-grade continuity a depth. Assay results will be released once received and validated.

The Company will continue to provide updates on drilling progress, program expansion, and exploration objectives as activities advance.

Full Comprehensive Geological Review

A comprehensive review of the geological model for the Pecoy deposit and the Tororume project was completed by the Pecoy Copper technical team, with support from several porphyry-specialist consultants. The work included extensive re-logging and re-interpretation of the majority of the key historical drill core. This 16-day intensive on-site program was supported by Umberto Brockway, a highly regarded porphyry specialist. This review has materially advanced the Company’s understanding of the Pecoy and of the Tororume systems.

The results will inform the sequencing and tempo of the upcoming drill program and refine exploration targeting across the Project. The updated geological framework will provide a foundation for assessing growth potential, mineralization geometry, and controls at Pecoy, while guiding ongoing and future exploration at Tororume.

Figure 1: Target Zones with Initial Planned Holes – PEC25-065, 066 and 067







Picture 1: Platform for First Drill Rig and Hole PEC25-065







Picture 2: First Drill Rig initiating PEC25-065 in South Breccia zone.







Picture 3: PEC25-066 Drill Platform to Target Center Pit zone.







Picture 4: Geological Review Team at Pecoy Camp.







Picture 5: View from Pecoy Deposit of New Access Road and Pecoy Camp







About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the 9,975-hectare Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project, a large, undeveloped porphyry system located in southern Peru’s Arequipa region, within one of the world’s most prolific copper belts. The Pecoy deposit hosts a current copper inferred resource of 865 million tonnes at 0.34% Cu, with significant associated gold, molybdenum, and silver credits.

To date, less than 49,000 metres of historical drilling have been completed at Pecoy, defining a broad and continuous mineralized system with potential for expansion along strike and at depth. The project benefits from its favourable elevation of approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, providing year-round access and reduced operating complexity compared to many high-altitude Andean deposits.

Strategically located near the Pacific coast, Pecoy enjoys excellent infrastructure, with close proximity to highways, power lines, and water sources, and good access to the deep-water ports of Matarani (approximately 240 km southwest) and Ilo. This infrastructure advantage positions Pecoy Copper to advance the project efficiently from exploration toward future development within one of the world’s most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture under the symbol “PCU” and also trade on the OTCQB under the symbol “PCUUF”.

NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P.Geo., current Chief Geological Officer of Pecoy Copper, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). An NI 43-101 technical report in respect of the Pecoy Project with an effective date of April 30, 2025 and dated July 23, 2025 was prepared by Mining Plus and is available on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's ability to continue drilling activities at Pecoy and being well-positioned to deliver lasting value for our shareholders. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Pecoy Copper to control or predict, that may cause Pecoy Copper's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing application available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

