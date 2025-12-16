Titan Mining Receives US$15 Million Investment from a leading Institutional Investor to Accelerate U.S Graphite Development in New York

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI, NYSE-A:TII), (“Titan” or the “Company”) an existing zinc concentrate producer in upstate New York and an emerging natural flake graphite producer (a key component of the broader rare earths and critical minerals ecosystem), announced today a US$15 million investment from a leading institutional equity investor, strengthening the Company’s balance sheet and accelerating development of its Kilbourne Graphite Project (“Kilbourne”) in New York State.

The investment, together with the previously announced US$5.5 million U.S. EXIM Bank support, positions Titan to fast-track completion of the Kilbourne Graphite Feasibility Study in 2026 and advance the project toward construction.

Highlights

US$15 million strategic investment by way of private placement of Special Warrants from a leading institutional investor at US$2.25/C$3.10 per Special Warrant (the “Offering”).

Accelerates feasibility and development of one of the most advanced U.S. natural graphite projects

Structured to align investor upside with a meaningful increase in Titan’s share price

Warrants exercisable in two equal tranches at 35% and 65% premiums to the issue price

Company-controlled features designed to optimize further access to funding as valuation advances



“This investment from a top-tier institutional investor is a clear endorsement of Titan’s strategy to re-establish a domestic graphite supply chain,” said Rita Adiani, President & CEO of Titan. “With this support, we can accelerate development of the Kilbourne Graphite Project and advance our mission of strengthening U.S. critical minerals security.”

The investment will be completed through a private placement of 6,666,666 special warrants (each a “Special Warrant”) at a price equal to US$2.25/C$3.10 per Special Warrant (the “Issue Price”). Each Special Warrant will entitle the holder, for no additional consideration and upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, to receive one common share (“Common Share”) of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”).

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the Offering.

The Warrants will be exercisable for up to three years in two tranches with 50% of the Warrants exercisable at a 35% premium to the Issue Price and the remaining Warrants exercisable at a 65% premium to the Issue Price.

The Company may call the Warrants if its Common Shares trade at greater than 150% of the applicable exercise price for 15 trading days within any 30-day period, upon 30 days’ prior notice. Following a call notice, holders must exercise the Warrants or forfeit them.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also an emerging natural flake graphite producer and targeting to be the USA’s first end to end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan’s goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

Media & Investor Contact

Irina Kuznetsova

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (778) 870-7735

Email: info@titanminingcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute “forward-looking statements”, and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including closing of the investment; that the investment positions Titan to fast-track completion of the Kilbourne Graphite Feasibility Study in 2026 and advance the project toward construction; terms of the investment; and that the financing will accelerate feasibility and development of one of the most advanced U.S. natural graphite projects. When used in this news release words such as “to be”, “will”, “planned”, “expected”, “potential”, and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of zinc and graphite; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; potential effects on our operations of environmental regulations in New York State; risks due to legal proceedings; and risks related to operation of mining projects generally and the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to our forecasts and expected cash flows; our projected capital and operating costs; our expectations regarding mining and metallurgical recoveries; mine life and production rates; that laws or regulations impacting mining activities will remain consistent; our approved business plans; our mineral resource estimates and results of the preliminary economic assessment; our experience with regulators; political and social support of the mining industry in New York State; our experience and knowledge of the New York State mining industry and our expectations of economic conditions and the price of zinc and graphite; demand for graphite; exploration results; the ability to secure adequate financing (as needed); the Company maintaining its current strategy and objectives; and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.