Token Cat Limited Announces Execution of a Master Service Agreement with Better Now New York Inc to Develop a 30MW AI Data Center in the United States

Beijing, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Cat Limited (Nasdaq: TC) (the “Company” or “TC”) today announced that it has entered into a master service agreement with Better Now New York Inc. (“Better Now”), pursuant to which the two parties will collaborate on the development and operation of an artificial intelligence data center project. This cooperation marks an important step in the Company’s expansion of its overseas data center resource footprint.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties plan to advance an AI data center project in the United States based on approximately 30 megawatts (MW) of power capacity, to be implemented on a phased basis. As a key condition for the initial stage of the project, TC currently has access to approximately 12 MW of available power capacity in the United States, which is expected to support early-stage deployment and provide a foundation for future expansion.

In this collaboration, TC will participate in the overall project planning and funding arrangements and will provide support for data center construction and subsequent operations. Better Now will leverage its local resources in the United States to assist with project execution, including energy coordination, construction implementation, and related support services. Through a cooperative framework, the two parties aim to advance the project in accordance with the agreed plan.

Company management noted that, with the continued growth of artificial intelligence-related applications, demand for stable and reliable computing infrastructure continues to increase. This collaboration is expected to support the Company’s gradual enhancement of its overseas infrastructure layout and create conditions for future business development.

Mr. Guangsheng Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Token Cat, commented, “Our collaboration with Better Now represents meaningful progress in the Company’s overseas infrastructure initiatives. Leveraging our existing power resources, we intend to steadily advance the development of a 30MW-scale AI data center project while exploring long-term growth opportunities in a disciplined and compliant manner.”

The Company also stated that it will continue to prudently evaluate additional cooperation opportunities related to data centers and associated infrastructure in line with its strategic development objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Lydia.hu@tuanche.com