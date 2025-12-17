AZI Plans to Subscribe for US$100 Million of Token Cat Limited Shares at US$30 per Share, Strengthening Automotive Group-Buying Channels and Supporting AZI’s Global Expansion Strategy

Beijing, China, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Cat Limited (Nasdaq: TC) (the “Company” or “Token Cat”)Today announced that Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) (“AZI”), a leading enterprise in China’s automobile sales and aftersales services sector, has reached a preliminary consensus with the Company on a proposed equity investment and business cooperation. Pursuant to the proposed arrangement, AZI plans to subscribe for newly issued shares of Token Cat at a price of US$30 per share, with an intended total investment amount of approximately US$100 million.

Under the proposed arrangement, AZI plans to subscribe for newly issued shares of Token Cat at a price of US$30 per share, with an intended total investment amount of approximately US$100 million.

According to the current preliminary framework, the proposed subscription is expected to be conducted through a negotiated transaction. The final structure of the transaction, the number of shares to be issued, the closing arrangements, and other key terms remain subject to further negotiation between the parties and the execution of definitive, legally binding agreements. The proposed transaction will also be subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations, relevant Nasdaq rules, and may require regulatory approvals as well as the completion of necessary internal corporate approval procedures of both parties.

The Company expects that, if the proposed subscription transaction progresses successfully, it would strengthen Token Cat’s capital base and provide additional resources to support its continued investment in automotive group buying channels, user operations, digital marketing initiatives, and related business areas. In parallel, the parties intend to use this proposed cooperation as an opportunity to further explore potential collaboration across automotive sales, after-sales services, channel integration, and related business models, with a view toward identifying possible synergies.

Token Cat noted that the proposed cooperation with Autozi Internet Technology is consistent with the Company’s long-term development strategy in the automotive consumption and services sector. Leveraging AZI’s industry experience and resource advantages in automotive sales and after-sales services, together with Token Cat’s platform operations and group buying capabilities, the two parties may explore multi-level cooperation models, subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The Company cautions that the proposed subscription remains at a preliminary stage. No definitive agreement has been executed, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed. The consummation of the transaction, the final terms of any definitive agreement, the timing of completion, and the actual transaction size are all subject to uncertainty. The Company will make timely disclosures in accordance with applicable securities laws and Nasdaq rules as the matter progresses.

About Token Cat Limited (Nasdaq: TC)

Token Cat Limited (Nasdaq: TC) focuses on empowering automotive consumption and service scenarios through digital technologies and platform-based solutions. The Company is committed to building an integrated internet platform covering vehicle selection, purchasing, usage, and after-sales services. Through group buying models, online operations, and a diversified partner network, Token Cat provides consumers with cost-effective vehicle purchasing solutions and convenient service experiences.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.(Nasdaq: AZI)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) is a leading automotive sales and after-sales service company. Its business spans vehicle sales, maintenance and repair, financial and insurance services, extended warranties, and other value-added services. The company is actively advancing its global expansion strategy and is building a comprehensive automotive service network serving customers worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's business plans and development, business outlook, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: lydia.hu@tuanche.com