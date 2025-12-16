Rezolve Ai Shatters Year-End Expectations: December Revenue Expected to Exceed $17 Million, ARR Expected to Exceed $200 Million

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, today announced a historic operating milestone. Preliminary, unaudited year-end results confirm exceptional momentum as the Company closes 2025, marking one of the fastest scale-ups in the public AI sector.

Rezolve Ai has confirmed that December is expected to be the strongest month in the Company’s history, with revenue expected to exceed $17 million. While the Company anticipates a GAAP net loss for the period due to non-cash items and one-time costs, it expects to achieve the milestone of positive adjusted EBITDA demonstrating the powerful operating leverage in the Rezolve platform.

Based on contracted customer agreements and expected year-end billings, Rezolve Ai expects to exit 2025 with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) exceeding $200 million, marking a step-change in the scale, visibility and durability of the Company’s recurring revenue base.

These results materially exceed the Company’s original objective of reaching $100 million in ARR by year-end and surpass the $150 million ARR exit-rate guidance issued just months ago.

Management Commentary

“2025 has been a breakthrough year for Rezolve Ai,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and CEO. “To go from a standing start to an expected ARR exceeding $200 million in just twelve months is exceptional. Delivering a record December and achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability is the clearest possible demonstration of the scale, demand and operating leverage of our platform.”

Wagner continued: “We now have extraordinary momentum heading into 2026 with strong revenue visibility, a growing base of contracted recurring revenue and increasing confidence in our path forward.”

Reaffirmed Guidance

Rezolve Ai reaffirmed its expectation to exit 2026 with Annual Recurring Revenue of $500 million or more, consistent with guidance previously issued by the Company. This outlook implies monthly recurring revenue in excess of $40 million by December 2026.

The Company also expects continued progress toward sustained profitability as operating scale increases and as the mix of high-margin recurring revenue is expected to continue to expand.

Market Context

Rezolve Ai currently has a market capitalization of under $1 billion. While the Company does not comment on valuation, management believes that the scale of its recurring revenue base, improving operating leverage and visibility into future growth provide investors with a clearer framework for evaluating the Company’s long-term trajectory.

Operational Highlights: Scale, Performance and Growth Momentum

In 2025 year-to-date, Rezolve Ai has demonstrated substantial global operating scale across its Agentic Commerce platform:

Commercial Scale: Rezolve Ai now serves more than 650 enterprise clients globally , driven by organic growth, partnerships and strategic acquisitions. The combined footprint spans Retail, Hospitality, Financial Services, Fashion, Beauty, Manufacturing and more.



Rezolve Ai now serves , driven by organic growth, partnerships and strategic acquisitions. The combined footprint spans Retail, Hospitality, Financial Services, Fashion, Beauty, Manufacturing and more. Blue-Chip Adoption: The client roster now includes major global brands such as Adidas, Burberry, Gucci, H&M/COS, Harvey Nichols, Dr. Martens, Converse, Tommy Hilfiger, PUMA, Target, Standard Chartered and Commerzbank.



The client roster now includes major global brands such as Platform Velocity (YTD 2025):

Processed more than 51 billion API calls across Brain Commerce. Powered digital sessions for over 340 million unique mobile users . Reached 57.7 million consumer devices through its SDK Detected 738.6 million customer geofence entries. Processed 26.9 million Click & Collect orders for its retail partners.



Technology & Platform Momentum

The Rezolve Brain Suite, comprising Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout, has seen rapid uptake as enterprises shift toward AI-driven, autonomous customer journeys. Demand has been amplified through the Company’s deep integrations with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, enabling enterprise-grade deployments at global scale.

World-Class Leadership

Rezolve Ai has strengthened its management bench with senior leaders from the world’s largest technology companies, including:

Crispin Lowery , Chief Revenue Officer (formerly Microsoft, Google)

, Chief Revenue Officer (formerly Microsoft, Google) Elizabeth Lachhar , Head of U.S. Sales (formerly Microsoft, Google)

, Head of U.S. Sales (formerly Microsoft, Google) Sauvik Banerjjee, Global CEO of products and technology (formerly Tata, Accenture)



These executives have been central to the Company’s commercial expansion, technical advancements and multi-regional scaling.

Institutional Confidence

Rezolve Ai has attracted significant participation from leading global institutional investors, with recent increases or new positions from firms including: Citadel, BlackRock, Vanguard, Jane Street, Northern Trust, Man Group and State Street.

This institutional support reflects growing recognition of Rezolve Ai’s unique leadership position in AI-driven commerce and its rapidly strengthening financial profile.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world’s first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) is a non-GAAP operating metric that represents the annualized value of recurring subscription and contract revenue under customer agreements in effect at the measurement date. ARR is forward-looking and differs from GAAP revenue, which is recognized over time in accordance with ASC 606 based on delivery of services. As a result, ARR is not directly reconcilable to GAAP revenue because it includes the value of contracted future revenues that have not yet been recognized and excludes non-recurring and usage-based revenue recognized under GAAP.

Rezolve Al 2025 ARR Exit Rate Forecast in 000s USD December 2025 MRR Forecast 17,490.0 2025 Exit Rate Forecast (per ARR definition) 209,880.6



