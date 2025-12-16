E-Estate Group Inc. Expands Its Global Platform for Tokenized Real Estate Investments

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Estate Group Inc. has announced the continued expansion of its global platform dedicated to the tokenization of income-producing real estate, as interest in blockchain-based ownership models grows across international markets.

Tokenization of real-world assets has moved beyond early experimentation and is increasingly viewed as a practical financial structure. Improvements in regulation, infrastructure, and institutional participation have contributed to broader adoption, particularly in real estate. E-Estate operates within this shift by offering fractional access to physical properties through legally structured, blockchain-supported investment models.

The company was founded in 2024 by Brandon Stephenson and Mike Hamilton in collaboration with ELI Property Group Inc. Its core objective is to transform traditional real estate assets into divisible digital units that can be accessed by investors worldwide. Entry to the platform begins at USD 10, allowing smaller investors to participate in real estate markets that have historically required significantly higher capital thresholds.

Following its public launch in June 2025, E-Estate has reported steady growth. According to the company, more than USD 18.4 million has been invested through the platform, with 11 properties tokenized to date. One of the projects, a residential villa in Bali, has already been fully allocated. E-Estate’s investor base now exceeds 4,000 participants, supported by a network of approximately 1,000 certified digital agents operating in over 50 countries.

E-Estate states that its platform has been built with a focus on regulatory clarity and operational transparency. The company employs know-your-customer and anti-money laundering procedures, special purpose vehicle ownership structures, full legal documentation for each property, and blockchain-based income distribution. Reporting and auditing processes are designed to align with institutional standards.

Beyond its platform operations, E-Estate is also involved in industry development. CEO Brandon Stephenson has launched the Association of Real Digital Realtors, an education and certification initiative aimed at professionals working in tokenized real estate. The program is intended to support standardized training and responsible market practices as the sector continues to develop.

The company’s growth model relies heavily on its international digital agent network. Certified agents are provided with access to tokenized property listings, educational resources, marketing tools, and performance-based compensation structures. E-Estate positions this model as a way to scale globally while maintaining centralized compliance and oversight.

Technology remains a central component of the platform. E-Estate has integrated artificial intelligence tools to support property selection and risk analysis, assessing factors such as location quality, income history, liquidity, development requirements, and anticipated investor demand. These tools are used alongside blockchain verification to support transaction transparency and operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, E-Estate has outlined its long-term development strategy under its Vision 2034 roadmap, which defines a ten-year plan for platform expansion and integration with regulated financial systems. As part of this roadmap, the company has announced the E-Estate Global Summit, scheduled for January 31, 2026, in Miami. The event is expected to bring together investors and industry participants and will include presentations on the company’s strategy for 2026–2034, as well as demonstrations of tokenized real estate assets.

E-Estate Group Inc. is a real estate technology company focused on the tokenization of income-producing properties. The company provides fractional access to real estate investments through blockchain-based infrastructure, combining legal compliance, digital ownership structures, and automated income distribution.

