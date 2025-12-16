Shimmick Preferred Bidder on $81.5 Million in Water and Electrical Projects in Los Angeles Market

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corporation (Nasdaq: SHIM) ("Shimmick" or the "Company"), a national leader in complex infrastructure solutions, has been named the preferred bidder on two projects in the Los Angeles market, totaling approximately $81.5 million in new work. The projects span water and electrical infrastructure and reflect growing demand for Shimmick's integrated civil and electrical delivery capabilities.

"These projects reflect continued investment in essential water and electrical infrastructure that supports long-term resilience," said Ural Yal, Chief Executive Officer of Shimmick. "From advancing shore power to strengthening critical water reclamation facilities, our teams are partnering with public agencies to deliver solutions that improve sustainability and performance while benefiting the communities they serve."

Berths 49–51 Outer Harbor Cruise Terminal Development, $61.3 million, Los Angeles, CA

This project for the Port of Los Angeles (Port) includes significant electrical, structural, and civil improvements to support shore power — also known as Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) — and modern cruise terminal operations. Scope includes construction of a new Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) 34.5-kV industrial station, installation of medium-voltage switchgear and shore power infrastructure, concrete wharf repairs, installation of a hybrid fender system, utility upgrades, and site improvements that enhance pedestrian and vehicular access, safety, and security. The project supports long-term sustainability objectives by strengthening aging marine infrastructure and enabling vessels to connect to shore power while docked, significantly reducing emissions.

Palmdale Water Reclamation Plant Influent Pump Station Modifications, $20.2 million, Palmdale, CA

This project for the Los Angeles County Sanitation District (LACSD) includes upgrades to influent pumping and electrical systems, construction of a new utility building, and associated civil improvements. The work will enhance operational reliability, improve system performance, and support long-term water reclamation operations serving the surrounding region.

Construction on both projects is expected to begin in 2026, following completion of final permitting and preconstruction activities.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ: SHIM) is an industry leader in delivering turnkey infrastructure solutions that strengthen critical markets across water, energy, climate resilience, and sustainable transportation. We integrate technical excellence with collaborative project delivery methods to provide innovative, technology-driven infrastructure solutions that accelerate economic growth and empower communities nationwide. With a track record spanning over a century, Shimmick, headquartered in California, unites a deep engineering heritage with an entrepreneurial spirit to tackle today's most complex infrastructure challenges. For more information, visit www.shimmick.com.

