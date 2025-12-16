SEALSQ Reports Accelerating Market Adoption of Its Post-Quantum Secure Chip QS7001

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Total QS7001 & Qvault TPM Pipeline of $49.8 Million out of a Total Pipeline of Approximately $200 Million, as of December 15, 2025

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today provided an update on the accelerated market adoption of its cutting-edge post-quantum secure chip, the “Quantum shield - QS7001.” The Company is witnessing significant global traction from industry partners, system integrators, and technology OEMs seeking robust security solutions to face upcoming quantum computers capability to break current encryption technology.

SEALSQ has strengthened its collaboration network with industry consortia, integrators, and standards bodies to accelerate scalable deployment of its quantum-resistant products worldwide and has entered into commercial discussions with up to 115 potential customers who have expressed strong interest. Adoption spans multiple continents, with deployments and pilot programs underway in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Initially unveiled at the IQT Quantum + AI Conference in New York on October 20, 2025, the QS7001's commercial launch was announced during a dedicated event at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21, 2025, where the first development kits were made available to customers for integration and application development. Since the commercial launch, has seen a surge in the number of qualified leads and design-ins and, leading to the growth of pipeline of opportunities for QS7001 and Qvault TPM to $49.8 million as of December 15, 2025, for the period covering 2026 to 2028, up from approximately $11.4 million at the same time in the previous year, a strong indicator of accelerating demand for quantum‑resistant security solutions among global OEMs and enterprise customers. The QS7001 and Qvault TPM forms part of SEALSQ’s total pipeline that, today, sits at an estimated $200 million for the period covering 2026 to 2028.

The product has been well received by global partners and OEMs through the testing period, including Eviden (Atos Group), Authentrend, Capgemini Engineering, ColibriTD, FortifyIQ Inc., Granite River Labs, Kaynes Semiconductor, Landis+Gyr, Metavisio (Thomson Computing), PORTYQ, Quantix Edge Security, Serma Security, Trusted Semiconductor Solutions, and manufacturing partner UMC.

Leveraging a secure 32-bit RISC-V core, the QS7001 delivers up to 10× higher performance than software-based post-quantum implementations, while offering enhanced resistance to side-channel attacks and physical tampering. It aims at enabling compliance for device makers with emerging post quantum mandates like CNSA 2.0 and is adapted to resource-constrained environments such as IoT, cryptocurrencies, defense, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.

SEALSQ is taking the lead in the industry with the QS7001 to become a key player of any quantum-resistant security strategy, targeting a potential market of over 21 billion of devices currently connected worldwide that could require immediate protection against “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” threats. As per IOT Analytics, the installed base of connected IoT devices could reach about 32 billion – 40 billion by 2030, implying roughly a doubling from current levels. Growth is driven by expanding 5G coverage, cheaper sensors, and adoption in areas like manufacturing, logistics, energy, smart homes, and cities.

“Organizations recognize that the quantum computing era is approaching faster than expected,” said Carlos Moreira CEO and founder of SEALSQ. “OurQS7001 secure chip is uniquely positioned to deliver practical, standards-aligned post-quantum security today, and we’re seeing real momentum as enterprises move from planning to implementation and begin deploying quantum-safe protections across their most critical workloads.”

With strong design-win momentum, a deepening partner ecosystem, and international deployments, SEALSQ reaffirms its commitment to enabling quantum-resilient security solutions that protect data, devices, and services across digital environments.

For more information on QS7001 and SEALSQ’s post-quantum offerings, visit www.sealsq.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.