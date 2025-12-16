Panzhihua Makes the List of China's Happiest Cities for the Fifth Consecutive Year

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 9, at the Happy Cities Forum 2025 organized by Oriental Outlook, Panzhihua City, Sichuan Province, China, was once again honored with the title of "China's Happiest City (Prefecture-level City)". This marks the fifth consecutive year that Panzhihua has received this accolade. Over six decades, Panzhihua has refined a unique code of happiness, forging a city spirit defined by "perseverance, innovation, sunshine, and inclusiveness". It has also nurtured a shared belief that "arriving in Panzhihua means becoming a local Panzhihua resident".

As an industrial city built on steel, Panzhihua once grappled with the dilemma of balancing ecological preservation and economic development. Today, it's given a great answer - with the bright, distinct colors of "Panzhihua Blue" and "Panzhihua Green" as its backdrop.

Behind this achievement, Panzhihua has stepped up its efforts in the three critical battles for blue skies, clear waters, and clean land. Through green industrial upgrades and resource recycling, the city has achieved a harmonious coexistence between its industrial heritage and ecological foundation.

The former Majiatian Tailings Pond of Pangang Group, after half a century of service, has completed ecological restoration and transformed into the Ashuda Four-Season Flower Sea, spanning over 1,000 mu.

The main urban area has outlined a livable blueprint with its "Mountains, Lakes, and Rivers" layout: the Donghuashan Mountain Sports Park forms the city's green heart, the Yinjianghu Park connects an 11.8-kilometer waterfront corridor, 17 "pocket parks" allow residents to enjoy greenery right outside their windows, and a 30-kilometer floral landscape avenue remains in bloom throughout the four seasons.

Nature's gifts further endow this ecological well-being with unique attributes. Panzhihua boasts a favorable climate with "neither bitter cold in winter nor scorching heat in summer". Blessed with abundant sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and moderate humidity, it has become a premier destination for escaping heat, cold, and air pollution.

Fresh fruits are in season all year round in Panzhihua - strawberries in January, cherries in March, mangoes in June, and pomegranates in October - ensuring that residents and visitors are wrapped in a constant sense of sweetness. Meanwhile, Bombax ceiba (Panzhihua), flame trees, and jacarandas bloom in succession, making the city truly live up to its name as the "City of Flowers".

In 2010, Panzhihua pioneered the concept of "health and wellness", which has now grown into a robust development paradigm where the health and wellness industry and other sectors empower each other for mutual development. This transformation has effectively turned ecological dividends into tangible benefits for people's livelihoods.

By pursuing industrial upgrading while safeguarding basic livelihood needs, Panzhihua ensures that the fruits of development are shared by all. While building industrial clusters and strengthening supply chains in traditional advantageous industries such as vanadium-titanium new materials and advanced steel manufacturing, the city is also actively exploring new development tracks, including hydrogen energy, vanadium energy storage, and the low-altitude economy.

Social security and livelihood support are constantly improved, making the blueprint for shared prosperity increasingly visible to everyone. In addition to launching a "child-rearing subsidy", Panzhihua has also introduced "childcare subsidy vouchers", building a well-rounded fertility-friendly system.

Panzhihua has also broken down household registration barriers, achieving full coverage of basic public services for its permanent residents. Rural residents now have access to education and healthcare resources of the same quality as those available in urban areas.

To enhance residents' sense of security and belonging, Panzhihua has established a four-level (city, county, township, and village) "one-stop" platform for diversified dispute resolution. The city consistently ranks among the top tier in Sichuan Province for residents' satisfaction with public safety.

Source: Oriental Outlook