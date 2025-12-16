Weight Watchers Launches a Fully Integrated Platform for the GLP-1 Era

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“Weight Watchers”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today introduced a new, fully integrated experience that unites GLP-1 prescribing, personalized nutrition, behavioral support, coaching, and community within a redesigned app experience and digital platform. Built for a new era of weight management and long-term health, the new integrated offering delivers coordinated, evidence-based support that adapts to members’ lives and helps them achieve—and sustain—superior results.

"People want safe, expert access to GLP-1 medications, support that fits the way they actually live, and most importantly, real and sustainable results. This is what Weight Watchers delivers. In fact, members who use GLP-1s while engaging with the Weight Watchers program lose more weight and report higher satisfaction and quality of life—which is why 90% of surveyed GLP-1 users expressed interest in joining community-based support programs like ours," said Tara Comonte, CEO of Weight Watchers. "Weight Watchers combines access to specialist physicians who prescribe GLP-1s to eligible members, six decades of effective behavior change backed by science, and a community that knows what it takes to succeed. Now, we are building on this foundation with a redesigned user experience and new tools that are easy to use, easy to follow, and tailored to each members’ unique needs to help them reach their goals and achieve results that last."

Weight Watchers Med+ and New GLP-1 Success Program



Weight Watchers Med+ is the company’s dedicated GLP-1 medical program, providing members access to board-certified physicians and a coordinated care team who specialize in obesity and metabolic health. These clinicians write prescriptions for GLP-1 medications for eligible members and offer ongoing medical guidance throughout treatment. What truly sets Med+ apart is that every member prescribed GLP-1s also receives the full GLP-1 Success experience—a structured behavioral, nutritional, and lifestyle support program that research shows achieves better results on medication.

This newly launched GLP-1 Success program is built around the real needs of people using these medications. Members receive personalized nutrition guidance to help them meet important macronutrient goals, tools to track weight loss and medication doses, strategies and support for managing side effects, and strength-building plans to help preserve muscle mass. The program also provides access to expert coaches trained in GLP-1 support, and virtual community groups with others on a similar journey. By pairing medical care with the GLP-1 Success framework, Med+ delivers a complete solution that goes far beyond prescription-only services—and drives stronger outcomes for members than medication alone. In addition, more than 70% of Weight Watchers Med+ members on the GLP-1 Success Program say that it helps them minimize weight loss medication side effects.

For those who receive their GLP-1 prescriptions from an alternative medical provider, Weight Watchers is also offering the GLP-1 Success Program as a standalone option. These members receive the same comprehensive lifestyle, nutrition, movement, coaching, and community support as those on Med+, ensuring that anyone taking GLP-1s can access the structure and guidance needed to use these medications safely, effectively and successfully.

A New Digital Experience Designed to Power Better Results

In addition to its GLP-1 Success and Med+ solutions, Weight Watchers is unveiling a reimagined digital experience that combines decades of behavior-change expertise with new technology to give members a clearer, more personalized view of their weight health and help them be more successful in reaching and sustaining their goals.

Weight Health Score, a simple, science-based view of progress

At the center of the new experience is the new Weight Health Score, an evidence-based metric that turns daily habits into an easy to understand scoring system. It draws on key inputs such as body composition–as well as nutrition, activity, and sleep–from more than 60 connected devices and apps, giving members a clearer sense of which habits are driving their overall progress.

AI Body Scanner, making changes easier to detect

A new AI-powered body scan tracks changes in fat and muscle mass over time, offering insights that a scale alone cannot provide. This is especially important for members using GLP-1 medication who may see substantial changes in body weight, and benefit from a clearer picture that supports fat loss while preserving muscle mass and strength.

Exclusive Fitness Content

Members will gain access to premium fitness content directly within the app, including progressive strength and functional movement programming from The LIFTED Method by Holly Rilinger. This program supports members at every stage of their journey—whether they’re navigating menopause, using GLP-1 weight-loss medications, or simply looking to build sustainable movement into a healthier lifestyle.

Modes That Adjust To Changing Needs

As members move through different phases in their weight journey, they can now select between flexible Modes which adjust the level and type of support. Initial modes include All-In Mode, a more structured pathway for those looking to jump-start their progress; Lose Mode, Weight Watchers’ trusted approach that provides members with a consistent foundation for steady, sustainable progress; and Maintain Mode, focused on preserving results over time.

“GLP-1 medications are powerful tools that deliver even better results when combined with behavioral support, good nutrition, movement, and ongoing monitoring. That’s why members who use Weight Watchers programming to guide their GLP-1 journey are better equipped to achieve their goals and protect their results, said Dr. Kim Boyd, Chief Medical Officer of Weight Watchers. “By integrating medical care with tools like the Weight Health Score and our AI body scanner, we can help members understand their progress more accurately to improve their metabolic health and sustain results long-term.”

Enhanced Community-First Support

What sets Weight Watchers apart is the power of real human connection. Building on a 62-year legacy of community support, Weight Watchers’ deeply experienced coaches—along with a growing group of physicians who will also lead select groups—help members navigate the real-life challenges of sustainable weight management. This offering is being expanded with a richer virtual experience and growing line up of curated programming to bring this support to more people, wherever they are.

Members can join small, coach-led groups—including those focused on GLP-1 use, menopause, nutrition, or movement— to learn from others on a similar path and feel truly supported. Whether managing GLP-1 side effects, staying consistent during busy seasons or holidays, rebuilding routines after a setback, or celebrating progress in all its forms, these communities provide support and proven success for members above and beyond results when going it alone.

A Bold Refreshed Brand For A New Era Of Weight Health

Inspired by feedback from its members, Weight Watchers is introducing an updated brand identity that reflects the company’s evolution across its platform and within the broader health landscape. The new identity represents who Weight Watchers is today—integrated, intelligent, evidence-based, and always grounded in real-life human care.

The bold new logo conveys stability, trust, and the brand’s reputation for sustainable health outcomes. The progress bar, drawn from members’ journeys, underscores that weight loss is deeply personal and emotional. Modern typography brings the system together, creating a unified and inspiring brand experience that celebrates progress and personalization.

“This evolution goes far beyond a new visual identity. For us, the Weight Watchers brand lives in how we show up every day—through our experience, our coaches, our community, and our medical support,” said Julie Rice, Chief Experience Officer at Weight Watchers. “Everything is designed around a deep understanding of members’ real lives and goals, so support feels personal, connected, and consistent wherever someone meets Weight Watchers.”

Availability

The new experience will be gradually rolling across the global market in the coming weeks, starting on Dec. 26. The Weight Watchers app is available on both iOs and Android providing a seamless and modern interface across devices.

