The Toronto Star hires agenda-setting writers Justin Ling and Elizabeth Renzetti

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Star is expanding its leading opinion team, adding prominent columnists Justin Ling and Elizabeth Renzetti, the Star’s Opinion Editor Jordan Himelfarb has announced.

Justin Ling joins the Star as a staff columnist and is focused on issues including security, politics and misinformation. Ling will also provide analysis of big tech companies and AI . Ling had previously been contributing to the Star as a freelance columnist and investigative journalist. He is based in Montreal.

Elizabeth Renzetti joins the Star as a contributing columnist and is focused on gender issues, as well as politics and culture. Renzetti started her journalism career at the Star as an intern. Renzetti has reported from London, Los Angeles and Berlin, and previously wrote a popular column on current affairs in the Globe and Mail. She is based in Toronto.

“Justin and Elizabeth are two of the country’s most compelling and authoritative writers on some of the defining issues of our time,” said Jordan Himelfarb, Opinion Editor and head of the Star's editorial board. “We are delighted to welcome them to the team.”

About the Toronto Star:

The Toronto Star is Canada’s leading media outlet for investigative reporting and award-winning journalism. Founded in 1892 and proudly Canadian owned and operated, the Toronto Star is committed to investigating and advocating for social and economic justice. The Toronto Star publishes a daily newspaper and delivers multimedia content on thestar.com and mobile applications . The Toronto Star has been making a difference in the lives of children for more than 100 years through the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund and the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund .



Contact: