Toronto Star nominated for two International News Media Association Global Media Awards

TORONTO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Star has been shortlisted by the International News Media Association for its 2026 INMA Global Media Awards.

The Star’s City of Stars: A Commemorative Masterpiece for the 50th Anniversary of TIFF has been nominated in two categories: Best Brand Awareness Campaign and Best Use of Print.

Nicole MacIntyre, Editor-in-Chief, Toronto Star, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Star recognized for our innovative approach to storytelling in not one but two categories by the International News Media Association. The competition is fierce when you’re up against the world’s leading news organizations. Our entire team contributed to this project so we’re proud to see it celebrated.”

The Star’s nominated initiative celebrated five decades of the Toronto International Film Festival and its cultural impact on Toronto. The Star delivered a multi-platform storytelling experience: a custom digital website, commemorative premium magazine, editorial features, Star archival material, and live editorial events including ‘Tales from the A-list' a photo exhibit featuring celebrity photos by George Pimentel.

Laura deCarufel, Director of Culture and Lifestyle, Toronto Star and Editor-in-Chief, The Kit, said: “We knew we wanted to make the Toronto International Film Festival’s 50th anniversary special. We created a multi-platform storytelling experience as the Star’s tribute to the festival that has shaped Toronto’s cultural heart. City of Stars celebrated decades of cinematic magic, glamour and unforgettable moments here in Toronto. We’re so pleased to see this work recognized.”

INMA’s Global Media Awards recognizes news media leadership and innovation from around the world. The 2026 Global Media Awards shortlist was drawn from entries across 46 countries. Winners will be announced on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

About the Toronto Star:

The Toronto Star is Canada’s leading media outlet for investigative reporting and award-winning journalism. Founded in 1892 and proudly Canadian owned and operated, the Toronto Star is committed to investigating and advocating for social and economic justice. The Toronto Star publishes a daily newspaper and delivers multimedia content on thestar.com and mobile applications. The Toronto Star has been making a difference in the lives of children for more than 100 years through the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund and the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.

