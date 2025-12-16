Forbes Highlights NextNRG’s Technology as a Capable Solution to the Food System’s Growing Energy Challenge

Miami, FL, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced that it has been featured in Forbes in a comprehensive article examining one of the most overlooked risks in the global food system: the rising energy burden of cold storage and temperature-controlled operations. The coverage underscores how energy volatility, grid reliability concerns, and sustainability pressures are converging to challenge the resilience of the food supply chain, an area where NextNRG’s technologies are well positioned to provide solutions.

The Forbes feature outlines how energy-intensive food infrastructure faces mounting exposure to demand charges, unpredictable power costs, and the operational risk associated with even brief outages. These issues directly impact inventory integrity, food safety, and the economics of storing and moving perishable goods. According to Forbes, NextNRG is among the companies building practical, facility-level solutions that combine on-site generation, advanced energy storage, and intelligent energy management to help operators stabilize costs and protect mission-critical assets.

“Forbes shining a spotlight on this issue is important for the industry,” said Michael D. Farkas, Chief Executive Officer and CEO of NextNRG. “Cold storage and temperature-controlled facilities cannot operate without reliable, predictable power. The article highlights a growing reality: food operators are under increasing pressure to manage rising energy costs while ensuring resilience across their networks. Our technology is built to give these facilities the capabilities to reduce exposure to volatility, strengthen reliability, and support long-term sustainability goals.”

Farkas added that the attention reflects broader momentum across NextNRG’s development pipeline. “From cold storage operators to major distribution hubs, customers are asking for integrated systems that combine generation, storage, and AI-driven controls. This is exactly where the market is heading, and the Forbes coverage reinforces why solving the energy demands of the food system has become a priority.”

NextNRG’s platform is engineered for high-demand, mission-critical facilities and is designed to deliver measurable outcomes, including lower total electricity costs, reduced peak demand exposure, enhanced outage resilience, and decreased reliance on carbon-intensive backup generators.

The full Forbes article can be accessed here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/daphneewingchow/2025/12/08/this-company-says-it-can-fix-the-food-systems-energy-problem/.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

