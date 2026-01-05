NextNRG Engineers Publish Peer-Reviewed Research Validating AI-Driven Grid Platform

Miami, FL, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced that members of its engineering team have published multiple peer-reviewed research papers in 2025 that validate the technical foundations of the company’s AI-driven grid intelligence platform and support its commercial deployment at scale.

The publications coincide with NextNRG’s expansion of AI-enabled microgrid and grid-management deployments across healthcare, transportation, utility, and enterprise energy infrastructure, where forecasting accuracy, cyber resilience, and operational reliability are critical to performance.

The peer-reviewed research underpins key components of NextNRG’s Utility Operating System, including forecasting engines, grid security analytics, and microgrid control software. These capabilities are designed for repeatable deployment across diverse operating environments and form the core of the company’s commercial energy offerings. As Dr. Hugo Riggs, senior engineer at NextNRG specializing in AI- and machine-learning-based forecasting, explained, the company’s research is “built to translate directly into operational performance,” with peer review serving as a mechanism to ensure deployed methods are robust, repeatable, and scalable in real-world conditions.

Research authored and co-authored by NextNRG engineers, including Dr. Shahid Tufail and Dr. Riggs, has been published in Springer Nature conference proceedings and other leading technical forums. The work addresses practical challenges facing modern power systems, including demand forecasting accuracy, grid security, inverter fault detection, and renewable integration. According to Dr. Tufail, lead author on several of the studies, the objective across these efforts is consistent improvement in forecasting accuracy, system reliability, and grid resilience across diverse operating environments—outcomes he notes are essential for commercial adoption at infrastructure scale.

Key research areas include:

Improved short-term electricity demand forecasting using machine-learning models to support more efficient dispatch decisions and cost control in smart grids and microgrids

Detection and classification of false data injection attacks in smart grids and solar photovoltaic systems, strengthening cyber resilience and operational integrity

Comparative analysis of inverter fault-detection methods for grid-connected solar photovoltaic systems, improving asset reliability and reducing downtime

Hybrid AI frameworks that enhance system monitoring, fault detection, and anomaly classification in renewable and microgrid environments

These peer-reviewed publications validate the scientific and engineering basis behind NextNRG’s commercial systems and help reduce execution risk for customers, infrastructure partners, and capital providers. The research emphasizes deployable intelligence and operational relevance, aligning directly with methodologies embedded in the company’s fielded technologies.

NextNRG integrates independently validated research into its product development and disclosure practices, using peer review and applied analysis to support technical claims with reproducible results and rigorous evaluation rather than marketing assertions.

In addition to the published work, NextNRG’s engineering team continues to advance research in photovoltaic-battery microgrids across multiple U.S. states, physics-aware deep-learning models for solar forecasting, and adaptive control strategies for resilient microgrid dispatch. These efforts directly support the company’s long-term product roadmap and expansion into large-scale infrastructure deployments.

“Customers and investors expect disciplined execution,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NextNRG. “This body of peer-reviewed research demonstrates that our platform is built on validated science and engineered for real-world performance.”

