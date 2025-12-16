Natural Gas Liquids Market to Hit USD32.18 Bn by 2030 Growing at 6.19% CAGR | Mordor Intelligence Report

The global natural gas liquids market growth is fueled by petrochemical demand, shale output, cost edge, PDH expansion, refrigerants, and stranded-gas recovery. North America retained 38.7% of industry revenue in 2024.

 | Source: Mordor Intelligence Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the natural gas liquids market is projected to grow from USD 23.83 billion in 2025 to USD 32.18 billion by 2030. Growth is fueled by rising petrochemical feedstock demand, steady U.S. shale supply, and expanding export infrastructure. Asian PDH projects are boosting propane and ethane trade, while modular fractionation technology is helping reduce costs despite high capital requirements. Although crude-to-gas price spreads create short-term volatility, long-term supply visibility continues to support strong investment momentum. 

Upcoming Trends and Developments 

Asian PDH Growth Driving Propane Demand 

Massive PDH plant expansions across Asia, led by China, are reshaping global propane trade. With increasing reliance on long-haul shipments and new storage facilities, North American suppliers remain well-positioned to serve this expanding demand base. 

Expanding Shale and Tight-Oil Production 

Advances in drilling and fracturing continue to lift gas output, strengthening NGL supply streams. The Permian Basin plays a dominant role, supported by large-scale midstream investments and export infrastructure that ensure steady flows to international markets. 

Rising Petrochemical Needs for Key Building Blocks 

Ethylene and propylene remain central to shaping NGL demand, with new cracker projects and flexible feedstock strategies driving growth. Asian investments, particularly in China, are reshaping trade flows and reinforcing reliance on U.S. exports, while consumer and industrial applications keep these molecules embedded in global supply chains. 

Natural Gas Liquids Market Segmentation 

By Types 

  • Ethane 
  • Propane 
  • Butane 
  • Isobutane 
  • Pentane and Pentanes Plus 

By Applications 

  • Petrochemical Feedstock 
  • Residential and Commercial Fuel 
  • Industrial Fuel 
  • Transportation Fuel 
  • Space Heating 
  • Electricity Generation 
  • Aerosol Propellants and Refrigerants 

By End-users 

  • Industrial 
  • Residential 
  • Commercial 
  • Utilities 
  • Transportation 
  • Oil and Gas Sector (Internal Use) 

Geography 

North America 

  • United States 
  • Canada 
  • Mexico 

Europe 

  • Germany 
  • United Kingdom 
  • France 
  • Italy 
  • Nordic Countries 
  • Russia 
  • Rest of Europe 

Asia-Pacific 

  • China 
  • India 
  • Japan 
  • South Korea 
  • ASEAN Countries 
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific 

South America 

  • Brazil 
  • Argentina 
  • Rest of South America 

Middle East and Africa 

  • Saudi Arabia 
  • United Arab Emirates 
  • South Africa 
  • Nigeria 
  • Egypt 
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa 

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/natural-gas-liquids-market?utm_source=globenewswire  

Regional Insights 

North America continues to dominate due to strong shale output and well-integrated midstream networks, with the Permian Basin playing a central role. Canada’s sector has also seen consolidation, strengthening its processing capacity. 

Europe faces declining consumption due to electrification policies, while the Middle East remains a powerhouse producer supported by unconventional gas development.  

Natural Gas Liquids Companies 

  • ExxonMobil Corporation 
  • Chevron Corporation 
  • Shell plc 
  • BP plc 
  • ConocoPhillips 
  • TotalEnergies SE 
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation 
  • Equinor ASA 
  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 
  • Phillips 66 
  • ONEOK Inc. 
  • Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 
  • DCP Midstream Partners, LP 
  • Pembina Pipeline Corporation 
  • Targa Resources Corp. 
  • Energy Transfer LP 
  • Valero Energy Corporation 
  • Keyera Corp. 
  • Cheniere Energy Inc. 
  • Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. 

Explore Energy and Power Industry Research Reports: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/energy-power?utm_source=globenewswire  

Other Reports from Mordor Intelligence 

Coal Trading Market: The report breaks down the coal trading market by coal type (steam, coking, lignite), trader category (importers, exporters), and region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America), providing revenue forecasts across all segments. 

Read more about companies active in the coal trading industry at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/coal-trading-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire 

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market: The report divides the market by production source (refinery LPG, natural gas liquids, bio-LPG), distribution channels (cylinders, pipelines, bulk supply), applications (cooking, heating, petrochemicals, transport fuel, others), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond). 

Read more about companies active in liquefied petroleum gas industry at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/liquefied-petroleum-gas-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence   

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.  

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.   


 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Natural Gas Liquids Market
                            
                            
                                Energy Market
                            
                            
                                Oil & Gas Industry
                            
                            
                                Hydrocarbon Market
                            
                            
                                Ethane Market
                            
                            
                                Gas Processing
                            
                            
                                Midstream Energy
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading