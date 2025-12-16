Natural Gas Liquids Market to Hit USD32.18 Bn by 2030 Growing at 6.19% CAGR | Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the natural gas liquids market is projected to grow from USD 23.83 billion in 2025 to USD 32.18 billion by 2030. Growth is fueled by rising petrochemical feedstock demand, steady U.S. shale supply, and expanding export infrastructure. Asian PDH projects are boosting propane and ethane trade, while modular fractionation technology is helping reduce costs despite high capital requirements. Although crude-to-gas price spreads create short-term volatility, long-term supply visibility continues to support strong investment momentum.
Upcoming Trends and Developments
Asian PDH Growth Driving Propane Demand
Massive PDH plant expansions across Asia, led by China, are reshaping global propane trade. With increasing reliance on long-haul shipments and new storage facilities, North American suppliers remain well-positioned to serve this expanding demand base.
Expanding Shale and Tight-Oil Production
Advances in drilling and fracturing continue to lift gas output, strengthening NGL supply streams. The Permian Basin plays a dominant role, supported by large-scale midstream investments and export infrastructure that ensure steady flows to international markets.
Rising Petrochemical Needs for Key Building Blocks
Ethylene and propylene remain central to shaping NGL demand, with new cracker projects and flexible feedstock strategies driving growth. Asian investments, particularly in China, are reshaping trade flows and reinforcing reliance on U.S. exports, while consumer and industrial applications keep these molecules embedded in global supply chains.
Natural Gas Liquids Market Segmentation
By Types
- Ethane
- Propane
- Butane
- Isobutane
- Pentane and Pentanes Plus
By Applications
- Petrochemical Feedstock
- Residential and Commercial Fuel
- Industrial Fuel
- Transportation Fuel
- Space Heating
- Electricity Generation
- Aerosol Propellants and Refrigerants
By End-users
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
- Utilities
- Transportation
- Oil and Gas Sector (Internal Use)
Geography
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN Countries
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Regional Insights
North America continues to dominate due to strong shale output and well-integrated midstream networks, with the Permian Basin playing a central role. Canada’s sector has also seen consolidation, strengthening its processing capacity.
Europe faces declining consumption due to electrification policies, while the Middle East remains a powerhouse producer supported by unconventional gas development.
Natural Gas Liquids Companies
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Chevron Corporation
- Shell plc
- BP plc
- ConocoPhillips
- TotalEnergies SE
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Equinor ASA
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
- Phillips 66
- ONEOK Inc.
- Plains All American Pipeline L.P.
- DCP Midstream Partners, LP
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation
- Targa Resources Corp.
- Energy Transfer LP
- Valero Energy Corporation
- Keyera Corp.
- Cheniere Energy Inc.
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
