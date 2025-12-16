BIC: Evolution of Société BIC’s Board of Directors composition

Evolution of Société BIC’s Board of Directors composition

Clichy, France – December 16, 2025 – During its meeting held today, and upon recommendation of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to coopt Karen Guerra to replace Carole Callebaut Piwnica who, for personal reasons, asked to be discharged from her role as Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee.

Karen Guerra, whose cooptation will be submitted for ratification at the next Shareholders’ Meeting of May 2026, was also appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee.

Karen Guerra is a seasoned expert in the industrial and consumer goods sectors with extensive experience in both operational executive roles and Board governance. Karen has held senior positions for over two decades in leading companies such as PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive, where she was President and CEO, France. She also held various Board member positions at global companies including Amcor, Campari, RS Components (previously known as Electrocomponents) and Swedish Match. She is currently Director and member of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of British American Tobacco since 2020. Karen is British and graduated from the University of Manchester.

Edouard Bich, Chair of the Board of Directors, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Carole Callebaut Piwnica for her dedication and active contributions to the work of the Board, the Remuneration Committee and the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee. We are delighted to welcome Karen Guerra, who will bring her deep industry knowledge and experienced leadership, which will be key assets for BIC’s Board of Directors.”

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Full Year 2025 Results 24 February 2026 Q1 2026 Net Sales 28 April 2026 Annual Shareholder’s meeting 20 May 2026

