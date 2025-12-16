Healthy Everyday Recipes for Real Life: Nutritious, Energy-Boosting, Egg-Inspired Breakfasts That Save Time

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) When planning meals, particularly breakfasts, there are a few critical factors many families consider: taste, simplicity and nutrition. Eating healthier doesn’t have to be complicated or out of reach. With the right inspiration, healthy food can be delicious, nutritious and convenient.





By choosing ingredients like eggs, which are easy to use and versatile, you can make healthy living fit into your life at the breakfast table as part of a balanced diet. For example, these egg-inspired recipes are part of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good Eat Smart initiative, nationally supported by Eggland’s Best.

In addition to the social and emotional benefits of dining together, shared family meals can help promote healthier choices at the table. Backed by expert nutrition guidance, recipes such as Turkey Bacon and Spinach Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust are wholesome, flavorful and fast, perfect for busy weekdays or anytime you need a nutritious boost. The sweet potato crust offers a better-for-you twist on ready-made or traditional crusts made with butter, and it can be served with slices of honeydew or berries for an added touch of sweetness.

For a protein-rich dish any day of the week, Broccoli and Cheese Egg White Scramble on Whole-Wheat English Muffins can help you solve the morning rush. Or for a true timesaver, these Egg “Muffin” Cups with Turkey Sausage and Mushrooms can be made over the weekend and frozen or refrigerated for quick, go-to meals throughout the week.

Remember, healthy eating isn’t just about one food – it’s about a combination of wholesome ingredients to make well-rounded meals. For example, eggs can be included as part of a heart-healthy diet that emphasizes vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts and seeds, whole grains, lean protein and fish, according to the American Heart Association. Eating eggs alongside foods high in saturated fat – like bacon – is different than eggs eaten with steamed veggies, whole grains or a side of fruit.

To find more healthy eating tips and recipes that help you eat smart, move more and live healthier, visit Heart . org .





Turkey Bacon and Spinach Quiche with Sweet P otato Crust

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association with support from Eggland’s Best

Servings: 5

Nonstick cooking spray 1 medium sweet potato, peeled 1 teaspoon canola or corn oil 1 medium yellow onion, diced 6 slices uncured, nitrate-free turkey bacon, thinly sliced 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed 3/4 teaspoon dried dillweed, crumbled 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper 4 large egg whites 2 large eggs 1/4 cup fat-free milk 1 1/2 tablespoons fat-free feta cheese

Preheat oven to 400 F. Lightly spray 9-inch pie pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In medium bowl, using box grater, grate sweet potato. Measure out 2 cups. Gently press sweet potato on bottom and up sides of pan, forming crust. Sweet potato will be loose but will hold together once cooked.

Bake 20 minutes, or until crust is cooked. Remove from oven. Let stand to cool. Reduce oven temperature to 350 F.

In medium skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat bottom. Cook onion 6 minutes, or until almost translucent, stirring frequently. Add turkey bacon. Cook 3-4 minutes, or until onion and bacon begin to brown, stirring frequently. Add spinach, dillweed, salt and pepper. Cook 1-2 minutes, or until water from spinach is released. Remove from heat. Transfer mixture into sweet potato crust.

In medium bowl, whisk egg whites, eggs and milk. Pour over mixture in crust. Sprinkle feta over top.

Bake 35-40 minutes, or until knife inserted into center comes out clean. Transfer to cooling rack. Let cool 10 minutes before cutting into wedges.





Broccoli and Cheese Egg White Scramble on Whole-Wheat English Muffins

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association with support from Eggland’s Best

Servings: 4

Nonstick cooking spray 1 1/2 cups finely chopped fresh or frozen broccoli florets, thawed if frozen 1/4 cup water 8 extra-large egg whites 1/2 cup fat-free milk 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper 1/4 cup shredded fat-free cheddar cheese 2 whole-wheat, low-sodium English muffins

Lightly spray large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Cook broccoli and water 4-5 minutes, or until broccoli is tender. Remove from heat. Transfer broccoli to dish. Using paper towels, wipe skillet clean.

In large bowl, whisk egg whites, milk and pepper until combined.

Lightly spray skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Pour in egg white mixture. Cook 2-3 minutes, or until almost firm, stirring constantly with spatula. Stir in broccoli and cheddar cheese. Remove from heat.

Just before serving, split and toast English muffins. Transfer to plates. Spoon egg mixture onto muffins.





Egg “Muffin” Cups with Turkey Sa u sage and M u shrooms

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association with support from Eggland’s Best

Servings: 6

Nonstick cooking spray 1/2 tablespoon canola or corn oil 1 yellow onion, finely chopped 1 package (8 ounces) sliced white mushrooms 1 package (6.4 ounces) frozen, cooked, nitrate-free turkey sausage links, thawed 7 large eggs 1/4 cup fat-free milk 1/4 teaspoon pepper 1 cup shredded fat-free cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly spray 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In medium nonstick pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook onions and mushrooms 10 minutes, or until soft, stirring occasionally.

Warm turkey sausage according to package directions. Chop turkey into bite-size pieces. Stir into onion mixture until well blended. Spoon into muffin cups.

In small bowl, whisk eggs, milk and pepper. Pour egg mixture into muffin cups. Top with cheddar cheese.

Bake 25 minutes, or until eggs are set. Remove from oven. Let cool slightly. To easily remove muffins from pan, run knife around edges of each muffin.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com. Family Features is a division of 4media group, the global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ea93b76-704d-4162-ae8f-40d1b63ec48a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95b4b285-ff1c-487a-8f42-e1b31494cab0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e253cc79-61f7-411b-8deb-ef5a6f3d8a23