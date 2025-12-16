Flexon and Mike Bako Discuss Importance of Year-End Vision Benefits and Innovation in Memory Metal Eyewear with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the year comes to a close, consumers are encouraged to schedule a comprehensive eye exam before insurance benefits expire. Annual eye exams do more than evaluate vision, they can help detect up to 270 underlying health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. Despite the significance of these screenings, millions of Americans forgo their vision benefits each year, missing an important opportunity to safeguard their health.

Flexon frames, built from NASA-discovered memory metal, offer unparalleled durability and flexibility. Unlike conventional metal eyewear, Flexon frames can be bent, flexed, or twisted and will return to their original shape, ensuring long-term comfort, stability, and performance.

For more than 30 years, Flexon has maintained a reputation for resilience and reliability, with millions of frames sold. The brand offers a broad range of styles—including rectangle, round, and square shapes, available in premium finishes such as gold, gunmetal, coffee brown, and matte metal tones. Flexon frames retail between $194 and $332 and are designed to remain lightweight, stylish, and consistently in adjustment.

Consumers can browse the full Flexon collection and locate nearby retailers at Flexon.com, where the “Find a Retailer” tool provides easy access to stores carrying Flexon eyewear. Many insurance plans allow unused vision benefits to be applied toward the purchase of Flexon frames.

