PetVivo.ai Breaks the Mold: Launches Video Explainer Because "Nobody Reads Tech Press Releases Anymore"

Revolutionary Veterinary AI Platform Ditches Dense Documentation in Favor of Clear, Engaging Video Walkthrough

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo.ai, the AI powered platform transforming how veterinary practices connect with pet parents, today announced something different: instead of another lengthy press release filled with jargon, they made a video.

"Let's be honest," said John Lai, CEO at PetVivo Holdings (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW). "Most tech launches are too complicated and too long to read. We built something revolutionary, and we wanted to explain it in a way people would actually consume. So we made a video that walks through the entire ecosystem in minutes, not pages."

Show, Don't Tell

The newly released video explainer breaks down PetVivo.ai's complete two sided ecosystem in an engaging, visual format that anyone can understand. No jargon, just clear language explaining how the system works with a visual walkthrough showing the platform in action.

"We're solving a real problem for veterinary practices," continued Lai. "The last thing we wanted was for people to struggle understanding our solution. This video makes it crystal clear: here's what we built, here's how it works, here's why it matters."

What the Video Covers

The comprehensive explainer walks viewers through the two sided ecosystem, showing how PetVivo.ai connects pet parents who need veterinary care with veterinary practices who need clients. It explains all 10 specialized AI agents, from Behavioral Scientists to Radiologists, and demonstrates the complete user journey for both pet parents and veterinarians.

A Refreshing Approach

In an industry cluttered with buzzwords and technical complexity, PetVivo.ai's decision to lead with clarity represents a shift in how technology companies communicate.

"We're not trying to sound smart," said Lai. "We're trying to be understood. There's a difference."

The video is now live and available to anyone interested in understanding how AI is transforming veterinary client acquisition.

Watch the Full Explainer

The complete "How PetVivo.ai Works" video is available at https://youtu.be/zlvOjsSbErM and petvivo.ai.



For more information:

Video: https://youtu.be/zlvOjsSbErM

Website: https://petvivo.ai

Investor Relations: investors.petvivo.ai

Stock Symbol: OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW

About PetVivo.ai

PetVivo.ai is an AI powered platform that connects veterinary practices with engaged pet parents through a revolutionary two sided ecosystem. The system uses 10 specialized AI agents to transform how practices discover and connect with clients while providing pet parents with advanced health tracking tools. The platform offers a freemium model starting with a completely free tier.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP®, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

