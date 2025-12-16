Infillion Launches Infillion Agent Connector™ - A New Way Of Managing AI-Controlled Buying That Runs On The First Agent-Native Composable Platform In Adtech

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Infillion , the architect of ad tech's first composable media buying platform, announced the launch of the industry’s first agent-native media execution platform, Infillion Agent Connector, a full-stack solution built specifically for AI systems to plan, buy, and optimize programmatic campaigns directly. As the industry accelerates toward autonomous media operations, Infillion is defining the open, AI-agnostic path—aligning with the way agencies and brands are actually investing in unified AI command centers and open execution infrastructure.

Based on an aggregate of industry data from Gartner and WARC , Infillion has found that by 2028, more than $100 billion in programmatic spend is projected to flow through AI agents. This rapidly emerging landscape is splitting into two distinct approaches: closed proprietary AI ecosystems and open, interoperable execution layers that support any agent an agency chooses. Infillion is decisively championing the open model.

“AI agents are becoming the operators of programmatic media, and agencies want one AI command center orchestrating everything, not a different co-pilot for every DSP,” said Simon Asselin, Chief Technology Officer at Infillion. “This is the Netflix-versus-Blockbuster moment for ad tech. The winners in this shift will be infrastructure players; agencies and brands can bring their own AI to—without fragmentation, friction, or lock-in. That’s why we’ve built an open, agent-native infrastructure layer.”

Infillion’s new platform was engineered from the ground up for autonomous AI agents, replacing manual UI workflows with real-time, machine-driven planning, optimization, and execution. Unlike traditional DSPs retrofitted with AI “add-ons,” Infillion’s platform is natively agent-controlled end-to-end. Integration with Model Context Protocol (MCP) ensures the platform delivers instant AI plug-and-play. Any AI system—whether commercial or custom—can begin operating campaigns immediately. Agencies simply connect their AI control centers and begin orchestrating campaigns across Infillion's unified, open execution layer to connect to the most powerful, experienced platform in the industry.

"We're building a unified MediaAI orchestration layer that can connect to any execution system through open standards," said Mansoor Basha, Chief Technology Officer at The Marketing Cloud. "Whether it’s audience uploads to social platforms or full-service programmatic partners like Infillion, our TMC Media Offering handles the complete journey from planning through optimization, our architecture needs open, API-first infrastructure—not closed co-pilots. We send campaign parameters, partners execute, and results flow back into our Palantir-powered intelligence layer. Infillion's MCP-powered, agent-native platform is exactly this kind of open execution stack—enabling true interoperability without fragmenting our command center."

Infillion’s agent-native infrastructure spans the entire media lifecycle:

Campaign Planning - Budget allocation, pacing strategies, flight scheduling

Cross-device graph, deterministic ID support, first-party data onboarding, audience segment discovery across major data providers

- Cross-device graph, deterministic ID support, first-party data onboarding, audience segment discovery across major data providers Creative Management - Asset libraries, dynamic creative optimization, A/B testing

Bid strategy execution, supply source management, inventory access

Bid strategy execution, supply source management, inventory access Analytics & Reporting - Performance dashboards, attribution analysis, cross-channel insights

Performance dashboards, attribution analysis, cross-channel insights

An ML engine with years of optimization intelligence leveraging years of algorithmic bidding, pacing optimization, and goal-based buying

Agents executing against quality, scaled inventory with deep integrations with premium exchanges and SSPs, fraud-filtered supply sources





Each module is designed for autonomous operation by AI agents, enabling true hands-free media buying at scale. To learn more about Infillion and to become a partner, please visit Infillion Agent Connector to learn more .

About Infillion

Infillion is the first fully composable advertising platform, built to solve the complexity, waste, and opacity in the digital media ecosystem of the last decade. Born from $750 million in investment and the unification of category-defining technologies, including MediaMath, TrueX, Gimbal, and Drawbridge, Infillion engineered these powerful assets into scores of interchangeable, agentic-ready components. Infillion provides a single, flexible infrastructure that serves both media buyers, tech decision-makers, and media sellers. Whether through white-glove managed service, self-service control, or API-based automation, Infillion empowers businesses to execute their unique strategies with zero-hop efficiency, proprietary AI logic, and radical data transparency. Headquartered in New York City, Infillion powers the world’s leading brands, agencies, and platforms. Learn more at www.infillion.com .

For media inquiries, please contact infillion-dgc@digennaro-usa.com.