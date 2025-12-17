Bitget Launches Gold, Forex and Commodities Markets for Crypto Users





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , today announced the launch of the private beta for Bitget TradFi , a new cross-market feature that gives crypto users direct access to global forex, metals, commodities, indices, and stock CFDs using USDT as margin. Selected users are now able to test this new feature with limited early-access capabilities.

The addressable market is vast. According to the Bank for International Settlements, global FX turnover has reached around $9.6 trillion per day , up nearly 30% from 2022, while OTC interest-rate and FX derivatives trade in the trillions daily and sit on top of more than $700 trillion in notional outstanding. Retail access to this activity is increasingly delivered via CFDs, with the global CFD broker market estimated at $5.6 billion in 2025 revenues and projected to almost double by 2035. Bitget TradFi positions the exchange to tap into this growing segment by bringing it onto the same rails as digital assets.

TradFi allows existing Bitget users to trade major FX pairs, gold and other mainstream CFD products from the same platform they already use for spot, futures, copy trading and tokenized stocks. All positions are margined and settled in USDT, removing the need for separate broker accounts, local bank wires or currency conversions. The product combines deep institutional liquidity, tight spreads and leverage of up to 500x within a framework regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. The platform’s fee structure is also designed to be highly competitive, with rates starting as low as $0.09 per lot and VIP users enjoying some of the industry’s most favorable trading conditions.

"The shift in wealth management is happening now, assets that were previously only available on certain niche markets are now on Bitget. This is historic; crypto, stocks, gold, forex and commodities now coexist under a single system. This is what an universal exchange merging wealth management under a roof looks like, it's now present day finance," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

The launch builds on Bitget’s strong track record in bridging TradFi and crypto. Earlier this year, the platform’s tokenized U.S. stock futures surpassed $10 billion in cumulative trading volume, showing sustained demand for 24/7, USDT-settled exposure to traditional assets. Bitget TradFi extends that model from equity derivatives into the broader FX and CFD universe, allowing users to move capital fluidly between crypto, tokenized stocks and macro markets inside a single interface.

By turning one platform into a gateway to both digital and traditional instruments, Bitget TradFi advances the company’s UEX strategy: making global markets more accessible, capital-efficient and borderless for people everywhere.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to on/off ramp, trade, earn, and pay seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

