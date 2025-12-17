Argentina's Economic Report Reveals Strong GDP Growth Amid Commodity Boom

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gauging Argentina's Industrial production, Construction and Economic Activity" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest report, released in December 2025 provides a comprehensive analysis of Argentina's economic performance, industrial production, and construction growth. Riding the wave of a commodity price boom, Argentina's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), calculated in constant US dollars, has seen remarkable growth since the 2002 crisis. While it has recently lost some ground to Chile and Uruguay, Argentina maintains its position as having the third-highest per capita GDP in Latin America. In terms of nominal GDP in US dollars, Argentina ranks as the third-largest economy in Latin America and the second-largest in South America, following Brazil.

Despite the agricultural sector's steady growth over the last two decades, Argentina continues to benefit from a substantial internal market. Historically, the nation boasts a high Human Development Index, ranking 48th globally in 2019, paralleling fast growth in its high-tech sector.

Construction is another thriving sector since the 2002 crisis, attracting significant overseas investment. This report evaluates recent trends in economic, industrial, and construction activities within this context. It examines the development of key economic and industrial sub-sectors, such as textiles, machinery, and food, alongside retail trade categories including home appliances, pharmaceuticals, and footwear. The construction segment analysis encompasses overall sector developments, input materials like cement, iron, and steel, and assesses the sector's future outlook and driving forces.

For all sectors covered, the report highlights the main economic drivers influencing current dynamics and outlines strategies aimed at enhancing economic activity. It also offers revised market forecasts, providing invaluable insights into the Argentinean economy's trajectory. This report is an essential resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the nuances of Argentina's economic evolution.



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ce2j3g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.