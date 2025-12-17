New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Continued Progress with Halborn Security Toward Q4 2025 V1 Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new altcoin project operating in the DeFi sector, has provided an update on its development progress as it continues working with Halborn Security ahead of its planned V1 launch in Q4 2025. The update reflects ongoing preparation across protocol development, security review, and token distribution as the project moves through its roadmap.





Overview of the Mutuum Finance Project

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to allow users to supply assets, earn yield, and access liquidity directly through smart contracts. The protocol is intended to operate without intermediaries, relying instead on automated rules for interest rates, collateral requirements, and liquidations.

The project’s architecture is based on a dual lending structure. One part of the system supports pooled lending, where users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, suppliers receive interest-bearing receipt tokens known as mtTokens. These tokens represent the user’s share of the pool and increase in redeemable value as interest is repaid by borrowers.

The second part of the protocol supports structured borrowing. Borrowers provide collateral and interact with predefined rate models and Loan-to-Value parameters. Liquidation logic is embedded within the smart contracts to manage risk if collateral values move outside acceptable thresholds. Together, these components form the core of the Mutuum Finance lending framework.

Development Status and Roadmap Progress

According to the project’s roadmap, Mutuum Finance is currently advancing through Phase 2 of development. This phase focuses on finalizing the protocol’s core smart contracts and ensuring that lending, borrowing, interest accrual, and liquidation mechanisms function as intended.

Phase 2 also includes internal testing and integration work between the protocol’s back-end contracts and its front-end interface. The goal of this stage is to prepare the system for public interaction in a controlled test environment before broader deployment.

The next major milestone is the V1 release on the Sepolia Testnet, which is scheduled for Q4 2025. The V1 version is expected to introduce the Liquidity Pool, mtToken framework, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

Security Review with Halborn Security

Security remains a central focus of the project as it approaches the V1 milestone. Mutuum Finance has confirmed that it is continuing to work with Halborn Security , which is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing smart contracts under formal analysis.

In addition to the Halborn review, the project has completed a security assessment with CertiK, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. This assessment provides an additional layer of review focused on token-related risks and contract structure.

To further strengthen the codebase, Mutuum Finance operates a $50K bug bounty program. The program is intended to encourage independent security researchers to identify potential vulnerabilities prior to public testing. These combined efforts are aimed at reducing risk before the protocol is exposed to broader usage.





Token Distribution and Presale Status

Alongside development and security preparation, Mutuum Finance continues its token distribution through a structured presale model. The presale began in early 2025 with a phase-based pricing structure.

The MUTM token launched at an initial price of $0.01 and has progressed through several predefined stages. The current price is $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase since the first phase. Pricing increases occur as each phase reaches its allocation limit, rather than through open-market trading.

Mutuum Finance reports that approximately $19.30M has been raised so far, with more than 18,400 holders participating. The total token supply is set at 4B MUTM, of which 45.5%, or 1.82B tokens, are allocated to the presale. According to the latest figures, around 820M tokens have already been distributed.

The presale includes features designed to maintain participation visibility, such as a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. Card payment options are also available, allowing participants to acquire tokens without relying on decentralized exchanges.

Role of mtTokens in the Protocol

mtTokens are a key component of the Mutuum Finance design. When users supply assets to the protocol, they receive mtTokens that represent their deposit position. As borrowers repay interest, the redeemable value of mtTokens increases relative to the underlying asset.

This mechanism allows interest to accrue automatically and links supplier returns directly to borrowing activity. According to the project’s documentation, mtTokens are designed to simplify yield accounting while aligning incentives between suppliers and borrowers.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

Beyond the initial lending and borrowing functionality, Mutuum Finance has outlined additional components planned for later stages of the roadmap. One of these is the development of a protocol-native stablecoin.

The stablecoin is expected to be backed by interest generated within the Mutuum Finance system rather than by external reserves. While details are still under development, the stablecoin is intended to support additional use cases within the protocol and improve capital efficiency.

The roadmap also includes plans for Layer-2 expansion. Deploying on Layer-2 networks is intended to reduce transaction costs and improve execution speed. These factors can be important for lending protocols, which often involve frequent interactions such as deposits, repayments, and liquidations.

The current phase of Mutuum Finance is characterized by preparation rather than deployment. Key elements, including smart contract development, security review, and presale distribution, are advancing in parallel.

As the Q4 2025 V1 launch approaches, future updates are expected to focus on the outcome of ongoing security reviews, testnet readiness, and additional roadmap details. At this stage, Mutuum Finance presents a snapshot of a new crypto project working through the foundational steps required before entering live interaction within the DeFi crypto ecosystem.