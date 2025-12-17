Bitget Wallet Launches Rewards Hub for Onchain Tasks and Programs



SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has introduced Rewards Hub, a consolidated section that brings the app's weekly programs, quest-based tasks, and trading-linked rewards into one interface. The update is part of the effort to create a more coherent engagement layer across its product stack, connecting trading, earning, and onchain exploration through shared task and reward mechanics.

Rewards Hub now hosts three modules: FOMO Thursdays, Trading Arena, and Quests. Trading Arena ties rewards to trading activity across tokens, perpetuals, and tokenized assets. Quests highlights curated onchain interactions tied to active protocols and partner initiatives, offering users a centralized surface to explore new ecosystems. All reward logic — including draw mechanisms and distribution — is executed onchain.

A major component of the rollout is FOMO Thursdays 2.0, a redesigned version of the app’s weekly program. The update introduces a two-pool reward structure, instant card draws, and collectible cards that unlock guaranteed payouts when users complete a set. Participation trends from earlier cycles showed demand for clearer mechanics and lower entry friction, prompting Bitget Wallet to broaden eligible actions beyond trading and simplify participation rules.

By consolidating these activities into a single hub, Bitget Wallet aims to build an engagement layer that ties together different parts of its ecosystem. The company said the structure is designed to support recurring user behavior — trading, exploring new protocols, or conducting onchain transactions — and link these actions to transparent, verifiable incentives.

"We've seen that users build habits when multiple parts of the ecosystem feed into shared, ongoing interactions," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO at Bitget Wallet. "Rewards Hub brings those surfaces together. Over time, it becomes an open engagement layer shaped by real onchain participation. We plan to expand Rewards Hub with additional partner ecosystems, task formats, and cross-product interactions as it evolves as a unified engagement surface within the app."

The first edition of FOMO Thursdays 2.0 will go live soon, featuring new mechanics, expanded prize pools, and broader task options for users participating across supported networks.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's blog .

