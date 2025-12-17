Global Chemical Recycling Market to Surge with a 36.1% CAGR, Targeting USD 18.5 Billion by 2034

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Recycling Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Chemical Recycling Market was valued at USD 815 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.1% to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2034.

Demand is accelerating as industries shift toward high-performance materials and sustainable production methods. The growing use of smart materials across packaging, electronics, and automotive manufacturing continues to elevate the need for high-purity recycled plastics, which mechanical processes often cannot supply. The volume of plastic waste collected worldwide highlights a significant opportunity for advanced conversion pathways such as depolymerization and pyrolysis, supporting the transition toward a more circular materials system. Consistent and traceable polymer feedstocks are becoming essential for specialized applications, particularly in sectors that require strict quality benchmarks.

This trend encourages manufacturers to adopt chemically recycled inputs as part of their long-term sustainability strategies while ensuring that next-generation materials meet rigorous performance criteria. As chemical recycling technologies continue to evolve, strategic investments and expanding capacity are strengthening the market's foundation and accelerating the shift toward large-scale implementation, securing a major share of the chemical recycling landscape.

The pyrolysis segment reached USD 475.2 million in 2024. Its appeal stems from its ability to process diverse waste streams and convert them into valuable circular feedstocks such as syngas, naphtha, and pyrolysis oil, which can be routed back into modern petrochemical systems. Its adaptable nature and compatibility with current refining assets position it as a preferred choice among companies scaling advanced recycling operations.

The polyolefins segment accounted for USD 344 million in 2024, reflecting their substantial presence in global waste volumes and widespread use in consumer goods, packaging, and automotive components. Their molecular structure makes them particularly suitable for chemical recycling technologies that convert these polymers into new hydrocarbon-based materials used in circular polymer production.

North America Chemical Recycling Market held 30.2% share in 2024 owing to its expansive industrial infrastructure, well-capitalized market, and rapid adoption of advanced recycling platforms. The region demonstrates strong momentum supported by increasing production capacity and rising purchaser confidence.

Major companies in the Global Chemical Recycling Market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, PureCycle Technologies, Shell plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, SABIC, Agilyx Corporation, Neste Corporation, Evonik, USEON Technology Limited, Andritz, Sulrez Lted, Carbios SA, Shell Global, and Mura Technology. Companies competing in the Chemical Recycling Market focus on several strategic measures to secure stronger market positioning. Many are expanding production capacity to boost output of circular feedstocks, while others are entering partnerships with polymer producers and waste management firms to establish stable supply channels. Firms are accelerating R&D investments to improve depolymerization and pyrolysis efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance monomer purity. Several organizations are also adopting licensing models to scale their technology globally.

