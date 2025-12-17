Landmark Study Shows Combination of Castle Biosciences' DecisionDx®-UM and PRAME Outperforms Gene Mutation Analysis in Predicting Survival Outcomes in Uveal Melanoma

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced new data from the largest prospective, multicenter study to date comparing next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based gene mutation analysis with the combination of DecisionDx-UM and Preferentially Expressed Antigen in Melanoma (PRAME) gene expression for predicting outcomes in patients with uveal melanoma (UM). The study, titled “Early Genetic Evolution of Driver Mutations in Uveal Melanoma,” was conducted by the Collaborative Ocular Oncology Group (COOG) and recently published in Nature Communications.

"The recently published COOG2 study validated that combining DecisionDx-UM test results and PRAME gene expression data provides more precise metastatic risk prediction for patients with UM than either test used independently," said J. William Harbour, M.D., ocular oncologist, and professor and chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.1 "Our latest research builds on these findings and shows that the combination of DecisionDx-UM and PRAME delivers superior predictions of metastasis-free survival and overall survival compared to NGS-based mutation analysis. While gene mutation analysis remains valuable for other purposes, such as confirming tumor sampling quality and identifying patients for appropriate clinical trials, the DecisionDx-UM + PRAME combination offers the most comprehensive risk stratification available to guide more informed treatment pathway decisions for patients with UM.”

UM is a rare but aggressive eye cancer with a high risk of metastasis, often leading to fatal outcomes. Notably, UM tumors are most likely to spread when they are still small, making them difficult to distinguish from benign lesions during early detection. This study aimed to better understand the genetic changes that drive the progression from benign nevi to malignant melanoma at the molecular level. Researchers analyzed 1,140 primary UM tumors, including 131 small, early-stage tumors, using NGS to assess seven clusters of recurrent genetic mutations. They then compared the predictive accuracy of these mutations with the combined DecisionDx-UM + PRAME result in assessing metastatic risk.

Key findings of the study include:

DecisionDx-UM + PRAME, when used together, provide superior predictions of both metastasis-free survival (MFS) and overall survival (OS) when compared to individual gene mutation analysis using NGS.

when compared to individual gene mutation analysis using NGS. While the BAP1, SF3B1 and EIF1AX gene mutations were individually associated with high, medium and low metastatic risk (respectively), their ability to predict both MFS and OS became non-significant and redundant when DecisionDx-UM + PRAME were included in multivariate analysis.

when DecisionDx-UM + PRAME were included in multivariate analysis. The study authors attribute the superior performance of DecisionDx-UM + PRAME to DecisionDx-UM’s ability to measure gene activity from both tumor cells and surrounding immune cells, which provides a more comprehensive view of the tumor microenvironment. Conversely, targeted NGS analyzes DNA mutations in tumor cells alone. By capturing this broader biological context, DecisionDx-UM is designed to offer a more accurate assessment of a tumor’s potential to metastasize.



Castle currently offers three tests for patients with UM – DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq, an NGS-based test – all from a single biopsy sample. Together, these tests provide the most comprehensive molecular insights currently available on the market for patients with UM, supporting precise risk assessment and informed treatment planning.

About the Collaborative Ocular Oncology Group

The Collaborative Ocular Oncology Group (COOG) is the largest collaborative working group in North America of ocular and medical oncologists specialized in the treatment of patients with intraocular cancers, currently focusing on uveal melanoma. The COOG comprises more than 25 leading academic and private ocular oncology centers of excellence and has been continually funded by the National Cancer Institute for over a decade. The COOG has conducted two large multicenter prospective studies of prognostic biomarkers in uveal melanoma, the first and only such studies ever conducted in this cancer, and is planning a major expansion into adjuvant and metastatic clinic trials in patients with uveal melanoma.

About DecisionDx-UM

DecisionDx-UM is a gene expression profile (GEP) test that uses a patient’s tumor biology to predict their personalized risk of metastasis from uveal melanoma, a rare and aggressive eye cancer. By stratifying patients into low-, intermediate- or high-risk groups, the test helps guide personalized care decisions, including surveillance intensity, medical oncology referral and clinical trial consideration. Since 2009, DecisionDx-UM has been widely adopted as the standard of care in the U.S. and is included in the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Staging Manual and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines. The test is supported by more than 25 peer-reviewed publications involving more than 5,000 patients, representing the largest evidence base of any prognostic test for uveal melanoma. Today, nearly 80% of newly diagnosed patients undergo DecisionDx-UM testing. Learn more at www.CastleBiosciences.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

