Castle Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that on Dec. 15, 2025, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted restricted stock units (RSUs) to 83 employees covering an aggregate of 139,494 shares of common stock as an inducement material to their entering into employment with Castle Biosciences. The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting annually thereafter in three equal installments, subject to the employee’s continued service through each applicable vesting date.

