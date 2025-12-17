Terra Innovatum Advances NRC Licensing of SOLO™ Reactor Licensing Through Expanded Regulatory Submissions

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. ("Terra Innovatum" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors today announced continued substantive progress in the licensing of its SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (MMR) through active engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), reinforcing the company’s position at the forefront of next-generation nuclear deployment.

Despite the federal government shutdown, during the last quarter of 2025, Terra Innovatum has had in excess of 10 face-to-face presentation and online meetings with the NRC in which the Company has detailed a comprehensive suite of technical and regulatory submittals addressing crucial-to-approval topics such as reactor design maturity, safety philosophy, and deployment readiness. These engagements reflect a deliberate licensing strategy aligned with the NRC’s regulatory framework for low-consequence reactors, a unique pathway ideally suited to the SOLO™ MMR.

The rapid cadence of the Company’s engagement with the NRC is aimed at securing both construction and commercial licenses for the SOLO reactor as quickly as possible to address demand from both public and private sector off-takers.

Key licensing updates and activities presented to the NRC in the last quarter of 2025 include:



Reactor Module and Internals Topical Report — A detailed description of the SOLO reactor module architecture and internal systems, supporting early NRC familiarity with the integrated design.

— A detailed description of the SOLO reactor module architecture and internal systems, supporting early NRC familiarity with the integrated design. Core Design Topical Report — Presentation of SOLO’s core design, the company’s key innovation, demonstrating the ability to utilize commercially available Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) fuel below 5% U-235 and traditional zircaloy-clad fuel rods with more than five decades of operating history in commercial reactors, significantly reducing fuel qualification and supply-chain risk.

— Presentation of SOLO’s core design, the company’s key innovation, demonstrating the ability to utilize commercially available Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) fuel below 5% U-235 and traditional zircaloy-clad fuel rods with more than five decades of operating history in commercial reactors, significantly reducing fuel qualification and supply-chain risk. Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) Topical Report — A technical basis demonstrating the elimination of an EPZ beyond the operational boundary of the reactor, reflecting SOLO’s inherently low-consequence safety profile.

— A technical basis demonstrating the elimination of an EPZ beyond the operational boundary of the reactor, reflecting SOLO’s inherently low-consequence safety profile. First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) Siting White Paper — A comprehensive discussion of Terra Innovatum’s FOAK siting approach, using the Rock City Admiral Parkway site as the selected location, and addressing regulatory, environmental, and deployment considerations early in the licensing process.

— A comprehensive discussion of Terra Innovatum’s FOAK siting approach, using the as the selected location, and addressing regulatory, environmental, and deployment considerations early in the licensing process. Pre-FOAK Test Plan Topical Report — A structured test program supporting validation of key safety and performance assumptions prior to first deployment.

— A structured test program supporting validation of key safety and performance assumptions prior to first deployment. Defense-in-Depth Technical Report — A detailed discussion of the layered and diverse safety features embedded in the SOLO design, supporting a robust and demonstrable safety case.

“These engagements reflect the maturity of the SOLO™ design and our disciplined approach to licensing,” said Cesare Frepoli, Co-Founder – Chief Operating Officer & Director of Regulatory Affairs for Terra Innovatum. “From fuel selection to emergency planning and defense-in-depth, we are deliberately addressing the issues that matter most for regulatory confidence, deployment flexibility, and commercial scalability.”

Terra Innovatum’s licensing progress coincides with broader regulatory developments that are expected to further support the deployment of inherently safe microreactors. The NRC is currently advancing a dedicated rulemaking focused on licensing requirements for microreactors and other low-consequence reactors, aimed at establishing a more tailored, risk-informed, and performance-based regulatory framework. A draft proposed rule is currently expected to be issued for public comment by the end of February.

“SOLO was designed from inception to align with the direction of U.S. nuclear regulatory modernization,” Frepoli added. “Our early and continuous engagement with the NRC positions Terra Innovatum to efficiently transition from pre-application activities to construction and operation as this framework evolves.”

Looking ahead, Terra Innovatum plans to continue its structured NRC engagement, incorporating regulatory feedback into its licensing basis and advancing toward submission of its Preliminary Safety Analysis Report (PSAR) in support of a Construction Permit application.

For additional information, please refer to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) reference page for Terra Innovatum’s Regulatory Engagement Plan submission and the NRC ADAMS system for access to docketed documents.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO™

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/. Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

