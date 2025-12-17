StorONE Announces Technology Partnership and Hardware Validation with HPE

New York, NY, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, developer of the only cost-efficient enterprise storage platform, today announced that the StorONE platform has been validated through the HPE Partner Ready for Technology Partner Program. The validation confirms seamless performance on HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers and gives enterprises a fully supported path to deploy StorONE technology on trusted HPE hardware.

Enterprises need storage platforms that deliver high performance, efficiency, and adaptability as data volumes surge and workloads evolve. StorONE’s unified architecture converges block, file, and object services on ONE platform, with AI Smart Auto-Tiering that optimizes data placement, and integrated data protection that ensures resilience. Paired with HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers, this combined solution gives organizations a resilient and scalable foundation that drives demanding workloads forward and supports both immediate performance requirements and long-term growth with confidence.

Integration with HPE GreenLake provides unified visibility and simplified management across on premises and hybrid cloud environments, helping enterprises standardize storage operations at scale.

Key Advantages of StorONE on HPE ProLiant

• Resilient data protection with direct to disk writes, flexible per volume erasure coding, and more than one hundred thousand immutable snapshots per volume.

• Infrastructure flexibility with support for any CPU, any drive type, and any network card, increasing ROI and extending hardware lifecycles.

• One platform for block, file, and object workloads, eliminating silos and reducing operational overhead.

• Significant cost reduction through AI enabled Smart Auto Tiering, lowering storage spend by up to sixty percent and driving up to ninety five percent utilization.

“HPE validation reflects what customers are demanding from modern storage,” said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE. “Flash prices are climbing, budgets are not, and enterprises need performance without being forced into all flash architectures. StorONE on HPE gives organizations a single, efficient platform that delivers flash performance with HDD economics, provides full hardware flexibility, and scales across every workload. This is the storage model the market has been waiting for.”

Enterprises can deploy StorONE on HPE hardware through their preferred HPE reseller or by contacting StorONE directly for architecture design, sizing, and procurement support.

About StorONE

StorONE is the only cost-efficient enterprise storage platform designed for today’s economic and security challenges. The StorONE S1 Platform leverages intelligent auto-tiering to significantly reduce flash dependency while delivering enterprise-class performance, a critical advantage as flash prices continue to rise. Built on a completely redesigned storage stack, StorONE addresses modern data protection, security, and performance requirements.

StorONE’s software-defined platform fully separates software from hardware, supports all major storage protocols, and runs on any server, any disk media, and across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. StorONE partners with leading IT hardware vendors to deliver maximum flexibility, long-term investment protection, and freedom from vendor lock-in.

For more information, visit storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.