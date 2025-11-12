StorONE Integrates IBM Storage Scale (formerly GPFS) into Its Enterprise Storage Platform

New York, NY, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, developer of the industry's most efficient storage platform, today announced an integration with IBM Storage Scale (formerly known as GPFS) and the company’s enterprise storage offerings. Customers will now be able to seamlessly combine structured and unstructured data at massive scale-out levels, leveraging StorONE’s efficiency and IBM Storage Scale’s proven scale-out technology.

Enterprises can now simplify data management across diverse workloads, reduce infrastructure silos and maximize performance without sacrificing efficiency. The combined solution is designed to address the needs of organizations handling exponential data growth, whether driven by AI, analytics, or high-performance computing workloads.

“It was a privilege to lead this agreement between StorONE and IBM Storage Scale,” said Oron Stern, ESA Leader, Blues Distribution / IBM Tech Broker. “This collaboration demonstrates how technology brokers can help bring together best-of-breed solutions that address the growing demand for scalable and reliable enterprise data storage.”

The partnership provides enterprises with a future-ready platform that supports massive scale, delivers exceptional resiliency and reduces the complexity of managing both structured and unstructured datasets. By unifying IBM Storage Scale’s scale-out capabilities with StorONE’s advanced efficiency and data protection, customers can expect simplified operations and significant cost savings.

"We are very proud to collaborate with leading companies in the industry," said Gal Naor, CEO and Co-Founder of StorONE. “By integrating IBM Storage Scale, we are expanding our offering for customers with extremely large-scale, scale-out requirements, while continuing to deliver efficiency and advanced data protection, while meeting sustainability goals.”

The integration of IBM Storage Scale into the StorONE platform reflects the ongoing demand for solutions that unify structured and unstructured data, support massive growth, and provide organizations with advanced performance and resiliency.

Headquartered in New York, StorONE, is the developer of the most efficient enterprise storage platform, designed from day one as a true platform to ensure maximum efficiency - delivering unmatched data protection, sustainability benefits through reduced footprint and energy use, and flexibility with minimal hardware and maintenance. StorONE provides ONE 100% software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, different disk types on the same volume, and any location, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The StorONE platform is designed to be future proof, eliminating the need for migrations and enabling seamless adoption of emerging technologies like AI and helping organizations align with ESG and sustainability goals.

