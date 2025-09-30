StorONE and Western Digital Deliver Scalable, Smart Storage for America’s Test Kitchen

New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, developer of one of the industry’s most efficient storage platforms, is helping America’s Test Kitchen – a popular brand that tests cookware and supermarket ingredients to help home cooks find the best quality products – to achieve greater data reliability and operational simplicity. This long-standing enterprise customer is benefiting from the combined power of StorONE’s software platform and Western Digital’s enterprise-class Ultrastar® hard disk drives (HDDs) and praises the unmatched stability and simplicity the solution delivers.

“The synergy between StorONE’s software and Western Digital’s HDDs gives us peace of mind,” said Dustin Brandt, Director of IT at America’s Test Kitchen. “The system runs flawlessly—we simply don’t need to worry about storage. StorONE’s platform is incredibly stable and simple to operate, and Western Digital’s Ultrastar HDDs have been rock-solid. This frees up our time to focus on what really matters to our business.”

Combined with Western Digital enterprise-class HDDs, StorONE’s solution provides optimal security and cost-efficiency through intelligent auto-tiering, while maintaining full data availability and long-term retention. The software was purpose-built to maximize performance and longevity by moving data seamlessly between flash and HDD tiers.

“StorONE’s software is engineered from the ground up for precisely this type of workload—balancing flash and HDD for the best of both worlds,” said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE. “We provide instant access to data at a fraction of the cost, securely, with no compromise on reliability.”

This storage solution continues to deliver unparalleled ROI for organizations looking to reduce costs without sacrificing performance, reliability or security. “We’re proud to see our HDDs powering storage solutions that scale with today’s data realities—efficiently and reliably,” said Ahmed Shihab, Chief Product Officer at Western Digital. “StorONE’s platform taps into the full capability of our drives to deliver a dependable, low-friction experience. It’s the kind of solution that lets customers focus less on managing storage and more on driving their business forward.”

About StorONE

Headquartered in New York, StorONE, is the developer of the most efficient enterprise storage platform, designed from day one as a true platform to ensure maximum efficiency - delivering unmatched data protection and flexibility with minimal hardware and maintenance.

StorONE provides ONE 100% software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, different disk types on the same volume, and any location, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The StorONE platform is designed to be future proof, eliminating the need for migrations and enabling seamless adoption of emerging technologies like AI.

For more information, visit storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.