Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc.

New York, NY and Sydney, Australia, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (OTC: WELNF) (“IWAC”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its shareholders have voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc., (OTC: BBTT) (“Btab”), a global e-commerce and technology company. The vote occurred at IWAC’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 8, 2025, during which all shareholder proposals required to consummate the merger were approved.

The business combination is expected to close following the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions outlined in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to obtaining applicable exchange listing approvals for the combined company and requisite financing to fulfill applicable listing requirements. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Btab Ecommerce Holdings, Inc. and the company has applied to trade its common stock and warrants under the new ticker symbols “BTAB” and “BTABW”, respectively.



According to meeting results, shareholders representing a substantial majority of IWAC’s issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares were present or represented by proxy. The proposals approved included:

Adoption of the business combination agreement between IWAC and Btab

Approval of charter, bylaws and governance provisions applicable to the combined entity

Election of directors for the post-combination public company

Adoption of the 2025 Omnibus Incentive Plan for employees, officers, and directors

The merger would represent a significant milestone for Btab, which is focused on expanding its technology platforms, merchant marketplace ecosystem, and cross-border e-commerce infrastructure. Following the closing of the transaction, Btab anticipates accelerating its growth initiatives, including its retail technology expansion, partner integrations, and global online merchant onboarding.



“This shareholder approval marks an important step toward bringing Btab to a larger capital market,” said Matthew Malriat, Chief Executive Officer of IWAC. “We look forward to completing the transaction and supporting Btab as it advances its mission of empowering small businesses and scaling digital commerce solutions globally.”

The closing of the business combination remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions as detailed in the SEC-filed proxy statement/prospectus, including but not limited to obtaining applicable exchange listing approvals for the combined company and requisite financing to fulfill applicable listing requirements. Upon completion, the combined company is expected to enhance its operational scale, pursue strategic acquisitions, and strengthen its market position across the United States, Australia, and Asia.



About Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp.



Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (OTC: WELNF) is a special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination, IWAC focuses on opportunities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors, particularly products, devices, applications, and technology driving growth within these fields.

About Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc.



Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC: BBTT) is a global e-commerce and technology company built to unlock global opportunities for entrepreneurs and growing businesses. The company operates a network of digital platforms, product supply chains and business services across the world. From product supply to storefronts, logistics and marketing, Btab delivers the ecosystem businesses need to thrive in the digital economy. For additional information, visit https://btabcorp.com.

