Btab Announces Plans for AI Powered Commerce Engine to Scale Personalized Storefronts Globally

Sydney, Australia and New York, NY, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc. (OTC: BBTT) (“Btab”), a global ecommerce and technology company, today announced the development of its AI Powered Commerce Engine, a platform designed to drive automation, personalization, and scalability across its global ecommerce network.

The AI engine will form the core of Btab’s digital infrastructure, powering online storefronts and enabling small businesses to compete globally with data driven efficiency. The system is designed to optimize pricing, inventory, fulfillment, and marketing in real time, allowing each store to operate with enterprise level capabilities and minimal manual input.

Binson Lau, CEO of Btab, said the introduction of the AI Commerce engine marks the next stage in the company’s evolution:

“We are entering a new era where AI will become the backbone of global commerce. Btab’s AI engine is designed to analyze millions of data points across our platforms to support faster and smarter decision making. We believe it will help resellers price competitively, manage stock more efficiently, and reach customers with greater precision. This is how we intend to empower entrepreneurs to operate like global brands.”

The new system is expected to integrate with Btab’s storefront network, which is projected to include up to 3 million domain based stores over the next five years. Each store is expected to benefit from real time insights and recommendations generated by the AI engine, allowing business owners to focus on growth while automation supports daily operations.

Btab’s AI engine is also designed to strengthen its manufacturer network by providing predictive tools to anticipate product demand, automate reordering, and optimize cross border fulfillment routes. The company believes this technology can enhance efficiency across its supply ecosystem.

“The global ecommerce market is expanding rapidly, and AI will play a defining role in shaping its future,” Lau added. “Btab’s mission has always been to make advanced technology accessible to small businesses, and this AI engine is intended to support that goal.”

The AI powered engine is expected to begin phased implementation in the second half of 2026, aligned with Btab’s rollout of reseller storefronts and fulfillment expansion across the United States and Asia Pacific.

About Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc.

Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC: BBTT) is a global ecommerce and technology company built to unlock global opportunities for entrepreneurs and growing businesses. The company operates a worldwide network of digital platforms, product supply chains, and business services supported by AI driven technology. From product supply and online storefronts to logistics, marketing, and fulfillment, Btab delivers an integrated ecosystem that enables businesses to scale and compete in the digital economy. Through its ecommerce network, Btab connects manufacturers, wholesalers, and entrepreneurs to support global distribution and sustainable growth.

For additional information, visit https://btabcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Btab. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including the future plans and potential success of the business. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.

These forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future results of IWAC and Btab are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by IWAC, Btab, and their respective management teams, are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, variability and contingencies, many of which are beyond IWAC or Btab’s control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement or other definitive agreements in connection thereto; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against IWAC, Btab or others following the announcement of the business combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; failure to obtain financing to complete the business combination or to satisfy other conditions to closing; delays or failures to obtain necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the business combination or related transactions; changes to the proposed structure of the business combination as a result of applicable laws, regulations or conditions; projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics; projections about industry trends and market opportunity; Btab’s ability to scale and grow its business; the cash position of Btab following closing of the business combination; the ability to meet listing standards in connection with, and following, the consummation of the business combination the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Btab as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; Btab’s ability to source and maintain key relationships with management and key employees; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws and regulations; political and economic developments and market volatility; and other risks and uncertainties set forth under “Risk Factors” and other documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC by IWAC and/or Btab, including the Registration Statement that IWAC and Btab filed in connection with the business combination.

If any of these risks materialize or Btab’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Btab or IWAC do not presently know or currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Btab or IWAC reflect the expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views of Btab and IWAC and speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Btab nor IWAC undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in their respective expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Btab’s or IWAC’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of any proposed transaction. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Media Contact

Mr. Binson Lau, CEO

ir@btabcorp.com

https://btabcorp.com

