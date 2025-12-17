Solid State Battery Market Size to Surpass USD 2773.36 Million by 2033, at 42% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid State Battery Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Solid-State Battery Market Size is expected to be valued at USD 167.76 Million in 2025E. It is estimated to reach USD 2773.36 Million by 2033 with a growing CAGR of 42% over 2026-2033.”

Importance of Solid-State Batteries in Addressing Increasing EV Needs to Propel Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors driving the solid-state battery industry's expansion is consumers' growing desire for electric vehicles with more capabilities and range. The demand for better battery technology has increased due to the electric car industry's phenomenal growth, as seen by the record milestone of selling over 1 million battery electric vehicles in a single year. As they frequently travel great distances, consumers favor cars with longer driving ranges and faster charging times.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Altairnano

Beijing Weilan New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

BrightVolt

Cymbet

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Ilika Ltd.

Ion Storage Systems

ITEN

Johnson Energy Storage Inc.

Prieto Battery Inc

QuantumScape Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Solid Power

STMicroelectronics

Toyota

Solid-State Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 167.76 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 2773.36 Million CAGR CAGR of 42% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Thin Film, Portable, Single-cell Battery, Multi-cell Battery)



• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Wearable Devices, Energy Harvesting, Medical Devices, Packaging, Wireless Sensors, Others)



• By Rechargeability (Primary Battery, Secondary Battery)



• By Capacity (< 20 mAh, Between 20 mAh and 500 mAh, > 500 mAh)





Range and Weight of Electric Vehicles with Solid-State Batteries May Hinder Expansion Globally

Due to the limitations of traditional lithium-ion batteries, balancing weight and range in electric vehicles (EVs) has proven to be a significant challenge. The existing EV battery technology often struggles to match the demands of the U.S., where long-distance travel is common and larger vehicles are desired.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Capacity

Based on Capacity, > 500 mAh is captured the largest share revenue in Solid State Battery Market with 46% of share in 2025E due to the increasing need for high-capacity batteries that can provide longer range and improved performance, particularly in areas such as electric vehicles (EVs), portable electronics, and advanced wearables.

By Application

Consumer & Portable Electronics captured the largest share revenue in 2025E with 38% of share. This strong position of the segment is driven by the significant need for cutting-edge battery technologies in devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other portable gadgets.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global solid-state battery market in 2025E, accounting for 52% of revenue and playing a crucial part in industry expansion. The region's strong presence is a result of its thriving electronic production industry, quick technological progress, and significant funding into energy storage options. Nations such as Japan, South Korea, and China are leading the way in this progress.

Europe is the second fastest growing region in Solid State Battery Market with largest share revenue in 2025E grabbing a considerable portion of the revenue and highlighting its important role in advancing battery technology. The area's expansion is driven by its robust dedication to new ideas, strict environmental rules, and a growing need for EVs and sustainable energy storage options.

Recent Developments:

On September 10, 2024 , Mercedes-Benz and U.S. battery startup Factorial announced a collaboration to develop the Solstice solid-state battery. This new battery aims to boost EV range by approximately 80% over current averages, with an energy density of 450 Watt-hours per kilogram, and is expected to be ready for production by the end of the decade.

, Mercedes-Benz and U.S. battery startup Factorial announced a collaboration to develop the Solstice solid-state battery. This new battery aims to boost EV range by approximately 80% over current averages, with an energy density of 450 Watt-hours per kilogram, and is expected to be ready for production by the end of the decade. In July 2023, ProLogium Technology Co, Ltd. and MAHLE GmbH agreed to collaborate on creating the initial thermal management system for ProLogium's upcoming solid-state batteries. This deal will facilitate the marketability of solid-state battery solutions with higher energy density, enhanced safety, and longer lifespan.

Exclusive Sections of the Solid-State Battery Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT MIX & REVENUE CONTRIBUTION METRICS – helps you understand revenue share across thin-film, portable, single-cell, and multi-cell solid-state batteries, highlighting commercially dominant formats.

– helps you understand revenue share across thin-film, portable, single-cell, and multi-cell solid-state batteries, highlighting commercially dominant formats. ENERGY DENSITY & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT RATE – helps you track year-on-year gains in energy density, cycle life, and overall performance across primary and secondary solid-state battery technologies.

– helps you track year-on-year gains in energy density, cycle life, and overall performance across primary and secondary solid-state battery technologies. APPLICATION-WISE ADOPTION & DEMAND TRENDS – helps you analyze adoption levels across consumer electronics, electric vehicles, wearables, medical devices, and energy harvesting applications.

– helps you analyze adoption levels across consumer electronics, electric vehicles, wearables, medical devices, and energy harvesting applications. EV-DRIVEN DEMAND ACCELERATION – helps you compare growth in electric vehicle demand versus portable and medical segments, identifying high-growth commercialization opportunities.

– helps you compare growth in electric vehicle demand versus portable and medical segments, identifying high-growth commercialization opportunities. MARKET GROWTH, COST & COMPETITIVE POSITIONING – helps you benchmark market growth rates, CR5 manufacturer concentration, and cost per kWh versus conventional lithium-ion batteries.

– helps you benchmark market growth rates, CR5 manufacturer concentration, and cost per kWh versus conventional lithium-ion batteries. SAFETY, RELIABILITY & EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess thermal stability, failure rates, charge retention efficiency, and self-discharge performance critical for next-generation energy storage.

