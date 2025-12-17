Retell AI, Fastest-Growing AI Voice Agent Platform, Launches First Automated QA Solution to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Voice AI

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retell AI , the fastest-growing AI voice agent platform, announced today the first automated QA solution for Voice AI. Retell Assure automatically monitors Voice AI calls and makes improvements, eliminating the need for humans to spot check voice AI interactions.

"Automated quality assurance was the #1 request of our enterprise customers - our fastest-growing customer segment," said Bing Wu, co-founder and CEO of Retell AI. "These companies are deploying voice AI at high scale and need to be sure the technology remains solid over time - Retell Assure lets them do that without requiring human agents to monitor calls. This is a big step forward in our strategy to become the AI Voice agent platform of choice in the enterprise."

Typically, companies that deploy Voice AI agents ensure quality by having human agents check a sampling of recorded voice AI calls. An efficient team may be able to check 1-2 percent of all calls. Feedback is provided to an AI engineer who then reviews potential issues and updates Voice AI models where appropriate. The process can take weeks, during which model problems can impact many thousands of customers.

Retell AI's new Retell Assure feature monitors 100 percent of Voice AI calls and automatically tweaks voice AI models immediately as needed to ensure models are performing as intended.

Retell Assure is available as part of the Retell AI Voice AI Platform starting January 1, 2026. Current Retell AI customers who want early access to the new feature can email support@retellai.com .

Retell AI's conversational AI platform is quietly but rapidly transforming how businesses automate phone conversations with human-like precision. Since its launch, Retell AI has seen over 300% user growth quarter-over-quarter, and its technology is now powering 40M+ real-time AI phone calls every month across sectors like healthcare, logistics, real estate and e-commerce. The company has seen a 3x increase in monthly recurring revenue over the past six months, with an ARR of $35M+.

Retell AI customers are seeing real results:

A major U.S. insurer automated 75–80% of support calls with Retell AI.

Inbound support now runs 24/7 across multiple languages, with higher customer satisfaction and lower cost per policy.

Abandon rates have been reduced from 20 to 5 percent.





About Retell AI

Retell AI is the first enterprise-grade AI voice agent platform helping corporate call centers automate tier-one calls using AI voice agents that are indistinguishable from humans. Retell's platform reduces labor costs, improves first-call resolution, and frees up human agents to focus on complex or sensitive issues. With rapid no-code deployment and high configurability, enterprises can launch Retell's fully automated voice agents in days—not months. Retell serves thousands of businesses and now powers 40+ million minutes of phone conversations every month. Learn more at retellai.com .

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/081065fc-2794-4ab9-8056-ffe26d698686