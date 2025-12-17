AMC Robotics Establishes Supplier Framework to Enable Robotics Deployment in Japan

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) (“AMC Robotics” or the “Company”), an AI-driven safety and robotics solutions company, today announced that it has established a non-binding supplier framework to support the deployment of its solutions for a government agency in Japan.

The framework outlines a collaborative path to introduce AMC’s quadruped robotics platform and expand its capabilities for the Japanese market. This includes joint work on AI-powered security robots and related equipment, the development and demonstration of integrated security solutions for public-sector and industrial applications, and the enhancement of these offerings through AI-driven cloud services and technology integration. Together, these combined efforts are aimed at supporting a multi-year commercial model spanning hardware supply, software subscriptions, cloud services, and ongoing operational support.

“We are excited to work on advancing our robotics platform and AI-powered security solutions for the Japanese market,” said Sean (Shengwei) Da, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of AMC Robotics. “Japan is one of the world’s most advanced automation markets, and we believe this framework will allows us to support rising demand for intelligent, autonomous systems that strengthen safety across critical operations.”

AMC Robotics is advancing discussions related to project planning, technical requirements, and commercial terms. The Company expects to finalize definitive agreements and will provide further updates as appropriate. However, no assurance can be given that such agreements will be finalized.

AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics is an innovative technology solutions company that designs, develops, and distributes smart enterprise and consumer safety and security products. AMC Robotics’ portfolio of YI security cameras is powered by AI, deep learning and edge computing patents, which support its leading video imaging and vision technology capabilities. Leveraging its existing software capabilities, AMC Robotics has designed and developed an AI-powered quadruped robot, which is expected to serve as an all-in-one patrol and incident response warehouse solution. For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.

