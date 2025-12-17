KellyOCG + Sevenstep Named No. 1 Provider of Total Workforce Solutions

TROY, Mich., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG® + Sevenstep, the outsourced solutions business of leading specialty talent provider Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has claimed the No. 1 spot on HRO Today’s 2025 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings®: Total Workforce Solutions. The list is a global industry benchmark, ranking the top suppliers of managed services provider (MSP) and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions entirely on customer feedback.

“This recognition highlights the trust we build with clients as we empower them to access the entire contingent workforce and permanent hire talent supply chain,” said Tammy Browning, group president, Enterprise Talent Management, Kelly. “Data-driven visibility across all talent types, mature and innovative total workforce practices, and agile global resources give us an advantage for building and sustaining the right mix of workers for optimal efficiency, cost-control, and outcomes. Our AI-powered proprietary tech stack, Helix and Sevayo® Insights, provides clients with deep talent insights and tailored workforce solutions to respond to any challenge today.”

Total workforce solutions providers integrate their MSP and RPO capabilities to give clients a holistic approach to sourcing, recruiting, hiring, and onboarding, resulting in greater cost control, workforce visibility, and business efficiency. HRO Today collects customer feedback through a survey of MSP and RPO buyers from nearly 500 companies. It provides an objective view of top performers based on breadth of service, quality of service, size of deals, and customer satisfaction. KellyOCG + Sevenstep elevates total talent management by integrating all ways clients can engage third-party workers, including contingent, professional services, and synthetic labor.

In addition to being named the total workforce solutions leader overall, KellyOCG + Sevenstep claimed the highest ranking in the “Quality of Service” and “Breadth of Service” categories. Earlier this year, KellyOCG + Sevenstep was also named one of the top providers on HRO Today’s 2025 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for both MSP and RPO.

KellyOCG + Sevenstep’s solutions have been recognized on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen lists for more than a decade. The company’s ranking as a global industry leader can be attributed to consistent value delivered through modular and enterprise MSP and RPO services, total talent solutions, Talent Unbounded® consulting services, and proprietary Kelly Helix and Sevayo® Insights data integration and predictive analytics technology.

“KellyOCG + Sevenstep is an excellent choice for your total workforce solutions needs,” Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today, said. “It ranks in the top tier of MSP and RPO providers for delivering services built on its technology stack that reaches across all categories of workers, data integration and predictive analytics capabilities, deep industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.”

KellyOCG + Sevenstep is part of the Kelly outsourced workforce solutions business line that spans all facets of the employee and contingent workforce. Kelly connects companies with the talent they need to fuel and grow their business through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services provider (MSP), business process outsourcing (BPO), total talent management solutions, and consulting. KellyOCG + Sevenstep combines decades of people industry experience and expertise with a continued investment in technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs. Learn more at kellyocg.com.

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

