IoT Identity and Access Management Market Report 2030: USD 14 Billion Opportunity at 20.97% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 17, 2025 – A new report by Mordor Intelligence highlights strong growth in the IoT identity access management market, which reached USD 5.44 billion in 2025 and is projected to rise to USD 14.09 billion by 2030 at a 20.97% CAGR. As IoT adoption expands across industries, organizations are strengthening identity governance, device authentication, and automated access controls to manage rising security risks. Growing cyberattacks, increased use of edge devices, and the shift toward zero-trust security are further boosting demand, supported by advancements in biometrics, certificate-based authentication, and decentralized identity solutions.

Emerging Trends in the IoT Identity Access Management (IAM) Market

Stricter Insurance Requirements Driving IAM Investments

As cybersecurity risks intensify, insurers are becoming far more selective about offering IoT-related coverage, pushing companies to demonstrate stronger identity and access controls. Businesses are increasingly expected to show clear processes for managing privileged access, rotating certificates, and enforcing least-privilege policies during policy renewals. This shift is encouraging organizations to invest more in IAM tools, not only to strengthen security but also to reduce insurance costs and meet rising compliance expectations.

Connected OT Expansion Driving Need for Unified IAM

As older industrial plants add sensors and connected devices to long-running equipment, many organizations are discovering new identity gaps across systems that were never designed for connectivity. This shift is pushing factories to adopt modern access controls that can work alongside legacy protocols while maintaining operational safety. Companies are also turning to IAM tools that provide clear device visibility, automated discovery, and consistent authentication across mixed OT and IoT environments. With more brown-field facilities modernizing their networks, the need for unified identity frameworks that minimize downtime and strengthen security is growing rapidly.

Regional Market Insights

Across Asia-Pacific, rapid digital transformation is driving companies to strengthen identity controls as they modernize supply chains and expand connected-device deployments. Government-led security programs and increasing emphasis on trusted IoT hardware are encouraging organizations to adopt IAM tools that blend connectivity, automation, and device authentication into unified frameworks.

In North America, the market benefits from strong security maturity and clear guidance that encourages enterprises to adopt identity-focused architectures across both cloud and industrial environments. Consistent federal requirements and an active startup ecosystem also help accelerate new IAM capabilities in sectors like defense and healthcare.

Table of Contents (Partial) - IoT Identity Access Management (IAM) Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers



4.2.1 Explosion of connected OT assets in brown-field industrial plants

4.2.2 Mandatory SBOM (software bill of materials) disclosure rules in US and EU

4.2.3 Edge-native zero-trust reference architectures from chip vendors

4.2.4 Rising cyber-insurance premiums pushing IAM adoption

4.2.5 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Legacy PLCs with hard-coded credentials

4.3.2 Inter-vendor certificate format incompatibility

4.3.3 OPEX spike from x.509 lifecycle management at scale

4.3.4 and more

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)



5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-premise

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Organisation Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.4 By Industry Vertical

5.4.1 Manufacturing

5.4.2 Healthcare

5.4.3 Energy and Utilities

5.4.4 Transportation and Logistics

5.4.5 and more

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada



5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 Middle East

5.5.4.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.4.1.2 Saudi Arabia



5.5.4.1.3 Turkey

5.5.4.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.4.2 Africa

5.5.4.2.1 South Africa

5.5.4.2.2 Nigeria

5.5.4.2.3 Rest of Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.4.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.3 International Business Machines Corporation

6.4.4 Oracle Corporation

6.4.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.



6.4.6 Okta, Inc.

6.4.7 Ping Identity Holding Corp.

6.4.8 Thales Group

6.4.9 ForgeRock, Inc.

6.4.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment



For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/iot-iam-market

