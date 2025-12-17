AlphaTON Capital Corp Announces Intention to Launch Decentralized AI-Native Biotech Platform Focused on Rare Cancers

DOVER, DE, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON), the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users, today announced its intention to launch a decentralized, AI-native biotech platform focused on rare and immune-suppressed cancers, starting with mesothelioma.

The planned platform is designed as a privacy-first decentralized-AI network for rare cancers that can learn across institutions without centralizing patient-sensitive data. In its initial phase, AlphaTON expects the platform to deliver practical, near-term outputs for mesothelioma, including biomarker and responder insights, enrichment strategies, and trial design simulations to help inform upcoming mesothelioma clinical trials at Cyncado Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of AlphaTON, alongside prioritization of repurposing candidates and novel combinations. Over time, the platform is intended to evolve into a continuous engine for therapeutic discovery and development, progressing toward new drug design.

The platform will be trained initially on proprietary oncology datasets and program learnings from AlphaTON’s subsidiary Cyncado Therapeutics, providing a strong foundation and a meaningful head start in rare-cancer model development. AlphaTON plans to then expand the training base through additional proprietary datasets from partners, subject to appropriate permissions and governance.

The initiative will be advanced through a dedicated platform entity that will seek independent third-party financing and non-dilutive funding at the platform level, while AlphaTON’s role will focus on infrastructure enablement, governance, and strategic alignment.

This initiative is intended to be a flagship, real-world application of AlphaTON’s broader Cocoon AI strategy, leveraging the Company’s recently announced GPU deployments and expanding high-performance computing capacity to support privacy-first decentralized AI.

The platform is designed to bring together:

Privacy-first, multi-institution learning so models learn across hospitals and sponsors while sensitive data stays where it lives

so models learn across hospitals and sponsors while sensitive data stays where it lives A discovery engine for therapies to rank repurposing opportunities, prioritize novel combinations, and generate testable hypotheses for new drug design over time

to rank repurposing opportunities, prioritize novel combinations, and generate testable hypotheses for new drug design over time Responder intelligence to surface biomarkers, guide enrichment, and support potential companion diagnostic pathways

to surface biomarkers, guide enrichment, and support potential companion diagnostic pathways Rare-cancer trial playbooks tailored to low-patient-number settings, including endpoints, design scenarios, and protocol optimization

tailored to low-patient-number settings, including endpoints, design scenarios, and protocol optimization At-scale infrastructure using Telegram distribution, TON rails for identity, consent, and contribution credentials, and Cocoon compute, including recently announced B200 and H200 GPU deployments and expanding data center capacity to support demanding oncology AI workloads and rapid iteration

Participation in multi-institution collaborations is expected to be subject to institutional approvals, patient consent where applicable, and compliance with applicable privacy and data protection laws.

Telegram-native engagement and contributor recognition

AlphaTON expects to build a Telegram-native scientific collaboration layer designed to accelerate participation and learning in rare cancers. This may include TON-based, non-transferable contribution credentials, such as badges, to recognize verified scientific contributions including dataset curation and annotation, model validation, protocol simulation, biomarker review, and hypothesis generation.

Relationship with Cyncado Therapeutics

Cyncado Therapeutics is a wholly owned subsidiary of AlphaTON and owns TT-4, TT-10, and related IP and datasets generated across its programs. AlphaTON anticipates that the platform entity will enter into a multi-year data and R&D agreement with Cyncado to license and curate relevant datasets and support translational and correlative work tied to AI-generated hypotheses. Cyncado is expected to remain the IND holder and clinical sponsor for its programs.

Near-term next steps

Over the next approximately 12 months, AlphaTON expects to establish the dedicated platform entity and governance, finalize initial data and R&D agreements, and launch an initial platform release anchored on Cyncado datasets plus selected external cohorts. The Company expects this first phase to produce concrete, near-term outputs for mesothelioma, including prioritized repurposing and combination hypotheses, early biomarker and enrichment insights, and trial design simulations to inform upcoming clinical plans. In parallel, AlphaTON expects to initiate one to two multi-institution pilot collaborations and launch the Telegram-native scientific collaboration layer, including contribution credentials and targeted workflows to accelerate dataset curation, annotation, and model validation.

As the platform matures, AlphaTON expects to evaluate a structured approach to advancing individual assets, including the potential to in-license or acquire rights to promising therapies into dedicated SPVs with program-specific financing to support focused clinical trials under clear governance and ring-fenced budgets, while also using platform-generated insights to inform the design of new drugs over time.

Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of AlphaTON Capital, said, "Rare cancers have world-class science, but the data is scattered and the patient numbers are small. We believe privacy-first decentralized-AI can help institutions and sponsors learn faster together, without forcing sensitive patient data into one place. With Telegram distribution and Cocoon compute, we have the ingredients to build something scalable, clinically grounded, and built for real-world collaboration."

Peter Molloy, Chief Executive Officer of Cyncado Therapeutics, said, "Cyncado brings proprietary datasets and program learnings in mesothelioma and other hard-to-treat settings that can seed this platform from day one. Our intent is to keep Cyncado as a clean IND-holding biotech while enabling a privacy-first network to translate multi-institution learning into practical therapeutic advances, from repurposing to combinations, and eventually new drug design."

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

