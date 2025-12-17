AlphaTON Capital Corp Issues Clarification on Anduril Industries Investment Program

DOVER, DE, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) ("AlphaTON" or the "Company"), a publicly traded technology company, issues a clarification on its previously announced investment program related to Anduril Industries.

Clarification and Correction

The Company's press release on December 16, 2025 regarding an investment in Anduril Industries shares requires clarification. AlphaTON has signed a contract to obtain economic exposure to Anduril Industries’ common stock through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) structure, rather than a direct equity investment in Anduril Industries. It was the company’s intention, clearly outlined in the signed contract, to hold this on its balance sheet. As stated publicly in yesterday’s press release, the intention was also to create a derivative tokenized product to launch alongside other similar technology industry secondary products to provide access to the growing demand for exposure to innovative technology companies that are hard to directly invest in.

Anduril Program Cancellation

It has now come to the Company's attention that the Anduril Industries common stock underlying the economic exposure that was contractually offered to our Company is subject to transfer restrictions and that Anduril will not consent to any such transfer. Due to these material limitations and risk on ownership and transferability, AlphaTON has made the decision to cancel the Anduril tokenized investment program and will not be proceeding with the transaction.

The Company remains committed to strategic investments and the tokenization of desirable assets that provide clear ownership rights and align with shareholder value creation objectives.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200

Media Inquiries:

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

AlphaTON@rlmpr.com

(212) 741-5106 X 216